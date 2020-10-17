How to watch Strictly Come Dancing online: stream 2020 series from UK or abroad

Strictly is waltzing back into our living rooms for the show’s eighteenth iteration, and not a minute too soon. After half a year spent in our PJs being doused with anti-bac, we’re beyond excited for a helping of ballroom glamour and sensational dance numbers. So, quick step on over to the nearest screen as we explain how to watch Strictly Come Dancing online from anywhere now.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Strutting your stuff to Strictly couldn’t be easier. As long as you have a TV license, you can watch the live broadcast for FREE on BBC One. And, if you happen to miss an episode, then you can always stream it on-demand through BBC iPlayer and from anywhere with a VPN. The launch show airs on Saturday, 17 October at 7.50pm, and subsequent live shows are on Saturdays at around 7.30pm.

The full line-up is detailed below and includes comedian Bill Bailey, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, and Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing (who missed out on participating in 2019 due to a foot injury). Meanwhile, Olympic champion Nicola Adams will compete with a same-sex partner in a historic first for the popular dance show.

Like many TV series produced in this accursed year, Strictly returns in an abridged, pandemic-friendly format. There are nine live shows instead of 13, no Blackpool Tower Ballroom episode, and – sob – Bruno Tonioli will only appear virtually for some of the series’ run.

On the plus side, we’ll still have the themed Movie and Musical weeks, the usual bevy of insanely talented dance pros, and judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood bringing their comradery, wit, and exacting passion for live performance. Oh, and Claudia and Tess of course!

We doubt anything could dim Strictly’s sparkle. So, prepare to move your feet and feel united as we explain how to watch 2020's Strictly Come Dancing online from anywhere.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing 2020 online for free in the UK:

Dance magic dance! UK residents can breezily tune in and watch their favourite celebrities shimmy and shake all over the place. All that's required is a TV license, then you can switch over and enjoy on BBC One via aerial, satellite or cable. You can also watch the show online, using BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. So, if you're occupied during its initial broadcast, you don't have to miss out - all episodes will be available to watch on-demand through BBC iPlayer. Plus, it's compatible with numerous devices, including your laptop, tablet, smartphone, and smart TV. Meanwhile, you can catch companion series Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two at 6.30pm Monday to Thursday and 6pm Friday on BBC2 during the main show’s run.

Stream Strictly Come Dancing from overseas

Not in the country currently or living abroad? You'll be stopped from watching the usual BBC broadcast thanks to annoying geo-blocking.

To get around that, you can simply quickstep into a UK IP address and purchase a VPN. Then all that is left to do is watch via a dedicated TV streaming website like TVPlayer.com. It's as easy as cha-cha-CHA.

Who are this year's Strictly contestants?