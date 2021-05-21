How to watch Solos online: stream every episode of new Amazon Prime Video show

Binge watch alert! This new 7-part Amazon Prime exclusive features the sort of ensemble cast that most Hollywood blockbusters struggle to muster.
Created by David Weil (Hunters), the anthology series covers the themes of isolation and loneliness and features the likes of Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Uzo Aduba.
Read on to find out how to watch Solos online via Amazon Prime Video.
Release date: You can stream all 7 episodes from Friday, May 21
Cast: Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Nicole Beharie, Uzo Aduba, Constance Wu, Dan Stevens
Director: David Weil, Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff
Watch now: stream Solos FREE with a 30-day Prime Video trial
Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial
Each instalment is told from an individual perspective at a specific moment in time, with the show's synopsis teasing that each story will highlight the fact “that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.”
Set to feature sci-fi elements with episodes based in the past and present, the show's recently released trailer hints that Dan Stevens’ character looks set to knit the series together, interact with each main character.
Alongside the stellar cast, Weil shares directing duties with Sam Taylor-Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey, Nowhere Boy) and Zack Braff (Scrubs).
It looks like an ambitious and unmissable show - read on as we detail how to watch Solos online, and for FREE if you’re a new or returning Amazon Prime Video customer.
How to watch Solos online: stream the new Prime Video series today
All 7 episodes of this new Amazon Prime’s exclusive will be available to binge from Friday, May 21. Better yet, if you’re new to the VOD service, or haven’t had an active account for 12 months or more, you could watch them without paying a thing as part of Amazon Prime’s 30-day FREE trial.
All Amazon Prime memberships include Amazon’s VOD service, in addition to ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and their famed free delivery service.
If you decide to keep it after the free trial expires, then Prime costs:
- US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year
- UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year
- Canada: $7.99 per month or $79 for the year
- Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year
In addition to Solos, there are heaps of Amazon Originals to enjoy, like Small Axe and Hunters, plus award nominated movies like Sound of Metal and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.
How to watch Solos from abroad
If you're a Prime Video subscriber and find yourself stuck in a country where the service isn't available, or you can’t access the same content provided back home, then that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.
Luckily, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will let you to watch Solos online no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Now, here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.
