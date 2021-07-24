How to watch Skateboarding at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

Skateboarding is one of five brand-new disciplines to debut at the 2020 Olympics, with skaters testing their shredding skills in one of two competitions in Tokyo - Street or Park. Here's how to watch skateboarding at Olympics 2021 with a live stream.

Street sees skaters performing on a course reminiscent of your local skate park, with athletes enjoying free reign across handrails, benches, and curbs. Brazil’s Leticia Bufoni is women’s favorite for gold in Street, though younger skaters like Pamela Rosa, Rayssa Leal, and Aori Nishimura are hot on her wheels.

Park offers a throwback to skateboarding’s Venice Beach roots, using hollowed-out swimming pools as its stage. With steep inclines and smooth surfaces, skaters can expect to fly high while enjoying the freedom to create a run as impressive as they like. History will be made by thirteen-year-old Team GB skater Sky Brown, as she makes her debut performance in Tokyo as Britain's youngest Olympian. Certainly, a performance to watch.

Sound like something you don’t want to miss? If you’d like to watch skateboarding at Olympics 2020, we’ll explain below how to live stream Olympics events, plus some key dates to mark on your calendar.

- Women's Street final and victory ceremony: Monday, July 26 from 12.25pm JST / 4.25am BST / 11.25pm ET (Sunday)

- Men's Street final and victory ceremony: Sunday, July 25 from 12.25pm JST / 4.25am BST / 11.25pm ET (Saturday)

- Women's Park final and victory ceremony: Wednesday, August 4 from 12.30pm JST / 4.30am BST / 11.30pm ET (Tuesday)

- Men's Park final and victory ceremony: Thursday, August 5 from 12.30pm JST / 4.30am BST / 11.30pm ET (Friday)

Free Olympics skateboarding live stream

Australian and UK skateboarding fanatics can watch live coverage on Channel 7 and 7plus online or on the BBC and BBC iPlayer respectively for free.

Wherever you are in the world, you can also get highlights of the action online on the Olympics Channel for the Tokyo Games.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

No matter where you are around the world, there should be an Olympic Games stream to ensure you can watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, whether paid-for or free. However, you may find your preferred domestic coverage is geo-restricted when abroad, or that your place of work, college, or school has prevented the ability to access your chosen service and watch online.

Thankfully, there's any easy work-around. Simply download a VPN and you can spoof your device into appearing as if it's located somewhere else. Essentially, then, you can appear as if you're where your coverage is geo-locked to and watch as if you're right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

Three simple steps to using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions:

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location, i.e. UK for iPlayer, US for Sling TV

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

FREE Olympics skateboarding live stream in the UK

In the UK, residents can watch free Olympics coverage on BBC One, Two, or online via BBC iPlayer. Alternatively, head to streaming sites like Discovery+ or Eurosport. Discovery+ can be streamed from your phone, laptop, or Smart TV for free, but you also have the option to upgrade to the Entertainment pass - you can get your first 7 days for free, but then this service costs £4.99 per month or £49.99 per year. Eurosport is £6.99 per month, but you can make this cheaper by subscribing for a year (bringing the cost down to a rate of £4.99 per month). Eurosport can be viewed on your TV via Chromecasting or by connecting a laptop with an HDMI cable. Apple TV users can stream via their Apple devices. Out of town for the 2020 Olympic Games? Why not download and install a VPN, so you can still watch UK streaming services from anywhere in the world without missing a thing.

How to watch Olympics skateboarding in the US with and without cable

If you’re in the US and have access to cable, you can view full 2021 Olympics live stream coverage either online or on your TV via NBC. However, if this channel isn’t included in your cable package, you can utilize streaming service Peacock TV instead. Peacock does offer a free option, providing thousands of hours of TV shows and movies, but you’ll need a Premium account from $4.99 a month to tune into the 2020 Olympics. Lucky for you, it does come with a 7-day free trial. If Peacock TV isn’t for you, or doesn't offer coverage of the events you're after, Sling TV is a great streaming service that hosts NBC and NBCSN on its Sling Blue package. Usually $35 a month, you can get your first month for only $10. These streaming services can be accessed through iOS and Android devices, Fire TV, Google Chrome Browser, and other devices.

How to watch Olympics diving in Canada

Canadian broadcasters will be splitting 2020 Olympics coverage, so residents with cable can opt to watch skateboarding Olympics live streams on TSN, TLN, CBC, or Sportsnet. No cable setup? No problem. CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet also have independent streaming services that you can subscribe to. CBC is arguably the best value, with the first month free and then a subscription of just CA$4.99 per month. TSN OnDemand is CA$4.99 per day or CA$19.99 per month, and Sportsnet Now costs CAD 19.99 a month.

How to live stream skateboarding at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Down Under, skateboarding fans should tune into Channel 7 to catch the 2020 Olympics for free or head over to 7plus to stream events online. The service can be accessed via any internet-enabled device, including Smart TVs. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

With many countries around the world taking part in the Olympic Games, you can find a broadcaster to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in most countries, whether free or platforms that charge.

For those countries we haven't mentioned above, Wikipedia's dedicated page allows you to see a breakdown of Olympic Games TV channels to tune into.