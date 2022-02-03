How to watch Six Nations 2022: live stream every game online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Fans are back, long-suffering France and Scotland could hardly be in better shape, plus Ireland, England and reigning champions Wales aren't looking bad either. This year's Six Nations tournament has all the ingredients of a comeback to remember. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a 2022 Six Nations live stream - including free-to-air coverage in the UK and Ireland.

Twelve years since France's most recent Six Nations triumph, Fabien Galthié's men enter the competition as standout favourites. Led by new skipper and world player of the year Antoine Dupont, they're the most exciting team in the world and probably the hungriest too, having repeatedly fallen just short of top honours in recent tournaments.

Injury means that England's Owen Farrell-Marcus Smith dilemma has been solved for Eddie Jones, while Wayne Pivac has named a young squad, with outstanding winger Louis Rees-Zammit Wales' main threat. Ireland, meanwhile, beat New Zealand in the autumn, and Italy...will also be present.

We're all set, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2022 Six Nations live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK and Ireland.

How to watch a FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

The great news for UK-based rugger fans is that you can watch every game of the Six Nations for FREE! Coverage of the tournament is shared between ITV and the BBC, with S4C also stepping in to offer Welsh-language coverage of every Wales match. ITV is showing every England, France, Ireland and Italy home match, while every Wales and Scotland home match is on the BBC. If you're trying to watch online (either live or on catch-up) then this means you can easily get a free Six Nations live stream on the ITV Hub and BBC iPlayer websites or mobile apps. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Six Nations from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Six Nations games below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Six Nations 2022 from anywhere

How to watch Six Nations FREE online in Ireland

Every single game of the 2022 Six nations is being shown for FREE in Ireland too, with coverage split between RTÉ and Virgin Media One. Anyone in Ireland can access a free RTÉ live stream on RTÉ Player, and a free Virgin Media One live stream Virgin Media Player, each of which works across a wide range of devices. Outside of Ireland? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in the US

How to watch a Six Nations live stream in Australia

Stan Sport is live streaming every single Six Nations 2022 match. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Six Nations rugby in Canada. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer, and the NFL! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

All times are given in GMT. Subtract 5 hours for ET, 8 hours for PT. Add 11 hours for AEDT, 13 hours for NZDT.

Round 1

Saturday, Feb 5 - Ireland vs Wales, 2.15pm

Saturday, Feb 5 - Scotland vs England, 4.45pm

Sunday, Feb 6 - France vs Italy, 3pm

Round 2

Saturday, Feb 12 - Wales vs Scotland, 2.15pm

Saturday, Feb 12 - France vs Ireland, 4.45pm

Sunday, Feb 13 - Italy vs England, 3pm

Round 3

Saturday, Feb 26 - Scotland vs France, 2.15pm

Saturday, Feb 26 - England vs Wales, 4.45pm

Sunday, Feb 27 - Ireland vs Italy, 3pm

Round 4

Friday, March 11 - Wales vs France, 8pm

Saturday, March 12 - Italy vs Scotland, 2.15pm

Saturday, March 12 - England vs Ireland 4.45pm

Round 5

Saturday, March 19 - Wales vs Italy, 2.15pm

Saturday, March 19 - Ireland v Scotland, 4.45pm

Saturday, March 19 - France v England, 8pm

Who won the last Six Nations in 2021?

Despite starting the tournament in disarray, Wales were crowned Six Nations champions for the sixth time, securing the Triple Crown along the way. France inflicted Wales' sole defeat of the tournament en route to a second-place finish.

What is the format of the Six Nations 2022?

Taking place each year from the first weekend of February and usually concluding by the end of March, the tournament is contested by the international sides of France, England, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Each Six Nations team plays the other five once per season with home advantage in alternate seasons, giving a total of 15 matches per Championship. A win earns that team four points, while a draw earns both teams two points.

A losing side receives no points, however a bonus point can be picked up by a team regardless if they won, lost or drew if they score four or more tries in a game. Losing sides can also still pick up two bonus points if they score four tries or more in the process and lose by a margin of seven points or fewer.

The team with the most points at the season wins the Six Nations Championship Trophy, and five victories earns earns the ultra-prestigious Grand Slam.

Who has won the most Six Nations championships in history?

Reigning champions England lead the pack with seven wins, with Wales close behind on six, followed by France on five and Ireland on four.