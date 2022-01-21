How to watch Single Drunk Female online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Jail time starts looking appealing real fast after 20-something alcoholic Sam is forced to sober up under her mom's roof, as a result of a minor indiscretion involving a co-worker's eye and a telephone receiver. Tormented by triggers that would drive anyone to the bottle, it's an extended hangover from hell, and you can follow our guide as we explain how to watch Single Drunk Female online and stream the new dramedy from anywhere in the world.

Unfamiliar with the feeling of being held accountable for her actions - which include driving under the influence or as Sam calls it, "being awesome" - the funny side begins to lose its lustre as one by one, her chickens come home to roost.

She's stuck in a dead-end job in her home town, her former best friend and ex-boyfriend are getting hitched... Oh, and did we mention her mom has started dating too?

Unfortunately for Sam, her recovery means that romance is off the cards until she's a year and a day sober, but with a whole lot of guidance from her sponsor, she's got plenty of other messes to sort out first. Starting with her bedding.

Read on as we explain how to watch Single Drunk Female online and stream the new comedy show where you are.

How to watch Single Drunk Female from outside your country

For those of you abroad when Single Drunk Female lands, you’ll be unable to watch the new comedy series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, only from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Single Drunk Female online from anywhere

How to watch Single Drunk Female online: stream the new show in the US

Freeform is the place to watch Single Drunk Female in the US, with the season starting with a double-header at 10pm ET/PT on Thursday, January 20. Subsequent episodes air at 10.30pm every Thursday. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also stream Single Drunk Female directly through the Freeform website. How to watch Single Drunk Female FREE without cable Freeform is available with Sling TV in its Orange package, for just $35 a month after a 3-day free trial. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Alternatively, every episode of Single Drunk Female will be available to watch on Hulu a day after airing on Freeform. Hulu plans are available from just $5.99 a month that will allow you to watch Single Drunk Female. New customers can benefit from a 30-day Hulu free trial. Get even more value for your money with the Disney Plus bundle, combining Hulu and ESPN Plus in one.

How to watch Single Drunk Female in Australia

Disney Plus is the place to watch Single Drunk Female in Australia, with new episodes landing every Wednesday, starting Wednesday, January 26. The Disney Plus price starts at just AU$11.99 per month or a better-value AU$119.99 for 12 months, and with it you get the entire Star Wars canon, all things Marvel, Disney’s huge back catalog, plus Fox’s and Pixar's as well. The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Can you watch Single Drunk Female elsewhere in the world?

At the time of writing, Single Drunk Female is only nailed-on for release in the US and Australia, with no word yet on plans for the UK or Canada.

However, we're hoping that we'll know more towards the end of its run in the US.