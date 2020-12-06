How to watch Shameless season 11 online from anywhere in the world

The Gallaghers have bonked, boozed, conned, and spewed their way across the south side of Chicago. But, for all their unapologetically bawdy behavior, they’ve always looked out for one another. So it’s with a lump in our throat that we say goodbye to Frank, Debbie, Ian, Lip, and co. as Showtime’s longest-running original drama draws to a close. Below we detail how you can watch Shameless season 11 online and stream the final season from anywhere.

Shameless season 11 Cheat Sheet New Shameless season 11 episodes air on Showtime at 9pm ET/PT each Sunday from December 6. Those without a cable package can stream Showtime via Sling TV by adding it to their core plan. Alternatively, register directly to Showtime Now. Both have free trials and special offers available. If you’re abroad, download a VPN to access your OTT subscriptions no matter where you are.

*Warning: potential Shameless spoilers ahead*

Adapted from Paul Abbot’s acclaimed UK series, Shameless was rebooted for American audiences in 2011 starring William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher, an unemployed grifter and alcoholic. Despite having sired six children, all of whom live in poverty in Chicago’s Canaryville neighborhood, it’s his eldest daughter Fiona (Emily Rossum) tasked with raising them.

While we were sad to see Rossum leave the show, season 10 saw the younger Gallaghers standing on their own two feet. Ian and Mickey got hitched – even after Terry torched the wedding venue – while Tami decided not to move to Milwaukee but to build a future with Lip instead.

Don’t expect a happily-ever-after just yet though. The final season will have the Gallaghers contend with the coronavirus outbreak and the gentrification of the south side of Chicago, which puts The Alibi Room at risk of closure. Debbie, meanwhile, faces the consequences of her statutory rape conviction.

It may be last orders for the Gallaghers, but they’re going to make a terrifically entertaining spectacle of themselves before they leave. Ready to bid farewell to these loveable reprobates? Then keep reading as we explain how you can watch Shameless season 11 online now.

Can't-miss TV: how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online

How to watch Shameless season 11 online from outside your country

There are myriad obstacles to international travel at the moment. But, if you’re not in lockdown, and you’re visiting a COVID-19 approved destination…then your next problem is geo-blocks, because they’ll prevent you from watching the final season of Shameless online.

But don’t fret, because luckily there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will enable you to watch Shameless season 11 online no matter what your location. This ingenious piece of software – known as a Virtual Private Network – alters your IP address so that you can access live TV or film content that would normally be available via your home country.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once downloaded, find the location of your home country, or select it from the pre-defined list, and click ‘connect’! You’ll now be able to watch Shameless season 11 online, and stream the Gallaghers’ madcap antics from anywhere. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Shameless season 11 online in the US

Ready for one more round with the Gallaghers? Shameless season 11 is back on Showtime from 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, December 6, and at the same time every week. If you’ve got Showtime as part of your cable subscription, catching the final season will be a cinch. But, if you’ve cut the cord, there are plenty of OTT providers to help you get your fix: Sling TV is one of the best value cable replacements: offering between 33 and 45 core channels, Premium extras, and substantial on-demand content – all for $30 a month. You’d need to add Showtime to your core package at an additional $10 a month, as it’s a Premium add-on bundle with 9 channels total (like Showtime Extreme and Showtime Family). However, there’s always a few enticing offers available for new Slingers. Right now, you can get either $10 off your first month (which would cover one month of Showtime!) – or, after paying the first month in full, get your second month entirely free (their BOGO deal) and so saving a tidy $30. Showtime Now is ideal if you want to skip the filler and luxuriate solely in the network’s best shows. For $8.99 a month you can stream Shameless season 11 AND watch hit programmes like Dexter, Billions, and The Good Lord Bird, in addition to a range of films and documentaries – all without the interruption of adverts. And new customers get to enjoy a 30-Day Free Trial first too. Amazon Prime Video customers might want to add Showtime to their basic subscription plan, which will cost an additional $10.99 on top of their monthly membership fee. However, it’s worth noting that new Prime members are entitled to a 30-day free trial before having to pay a thing, while Showtime comes with its own week-long free trial too. Hulu is also worth considering if you’re a TV fiend, and fancy combining Live TV with on-demand content. Plus, they also provide members a no-strings-attached 7-Day Free Trial. Looking to binge the whole Shameless saga from 2011 onwards? Then Netflix has all 10 prior seasons available to stream as part of their Basic, $8.99 a month plan. Finally, remember that a VPN will let you watch Shameless season 11 online live as it airs or on-demand. So, if you’re abroad over the holidays, purchase one and watch the rowdy final season from wherever you are.

Don't miss: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch Shameless season 11 online in Canada

The hilariously chaotic exploits of Shameless are reaching an end, and Canadians can enjoy the final hurrah at the same time as their American cousins. Season 11 of Shameless will debut on VOD service Crave on Sunday, December 6 from 9pm ET, with a new episode available every week. You’ll need to pick the Movies + HBO plan to get access, which will cost CND$19.98 (plus tax) per month. It’s twice the price of the basic plan, but does include simultaneous access to the hottest HBO programmes and Hollywood films, in addition to Showtime content and 6 live channels. Plus, you’ll enjoy a 7-day free trial before you pay a thing, and you can cancel whenever. For fans of Paul Abbott’s iconic series, season 10 is also available to watch on Crave. If you want to recap earlier instalments, however, then Netflix currently holds streaming rights to seasons 1 through 9. Found yourself away from home? Then regional restrictions will prevent you from connecting to your usual IPTV service. But don’t worry. Just download a service like ExpressVPN and keep connected with Ian, Lip, Debbie, and the rest of the Gallagher crew, from anywhere in the world.

Related: the best Netflix VPNs

Can I watch Shameless season 11 in the UK?

Unfortunately, Brits have to wait to see what married life holds for Ian and Mickey, and whether Fiona will make a return for the concluding season. It’s par for the course that there’s a delay between the broadcast of the most recent episodes in America, and their acquisition by Netflix in the UK. Season 9 only became available in September 2020, six months after its US broadcast ended. So, although we expect to see season 10 added soon, we don’t anticipate the final run of Shameless will be available in the UK before August 2021. In the meantime, those looking to recap the misadventures of the Gallagher family can watch seasons 1 through 9 on Netflix, for £5.99 per month with the service’s entry-level plan. Note that, if you’ve temporarily left the country on vacation or for work, then you won’t be able to access the streaming service you’re registered to back home…unless you purchase a VPN! It’s the easiest way to get access to regionally-blocked content – in addition to keeping your online information safe – from anywhere on the planet.

Can I watch Shameless season 11 online in Australia?