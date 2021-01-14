How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 online free and from anywhere

More, more, more! The British iteration of the Drag Race phenomenon is back and bigger than ever. Twelve new contestants will battle it out on the main stage – sashaying, slaying, and lip-syncing for their lives – in the hope of being crowned “the UK’s next drag superstar”. Which fierce queen will reign supreme? Read on as we explain how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 online now – and for free!

Returning to Blighty are Michelle Visage and Mama Ru, joining fellow judges Alan Carr and Graham Norton to find the queen with the most extraordinary Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent. In 2019 that bold and brassy Liverpudlian The Vivienne dusted the runway, beating Baga Chipz and Divina De Campo to first place. But which lip-sync assassin will hear the words “you’re a winner baby” from Ru this year?

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 online When: Every Thursday from 14 January Time: 7pm GMT Live stream: watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer Watch anywhere: tune in today with a top-class VPN

Hailing from Dundee in Scotland, Ellie Diamond is the youngest queen in the competition at 21. Tayce will sashay for Wales, working a “modelesque, villainous […] punky and edgy” look, while Ginny Lemon is from Worcester, whose delightfully camp catchphrase is, “fancy a slice?”. Also joining Ru’s Brit Crew will be Asttina Mandella, who’s danced for Kayne West and Little Mix, and the Brighton-based Joe Black, who promises “traditional seaside drag with a bit of haunted glamour" – and we’re all here for that!

There’s also a sick’ning line-up of EXTRA special guests that includes Elizabeth Hurley, British drag legend Jodie Harsh, and the one and only Dawn French. So, racers…start your engines! (don't worry, it’s an ‘essential journey’) and we'll detail how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 online from anywhere now.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK online from outside your country

2021 has started strong – well, at least for RuPaul fans. But if you happen to be out of the country as new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK land online, geo-blocks will prevent you from streaming this British spin on the award-winning franchise.

A Virtual Private Network or VPN, however, offers a simple solution. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, so that you can gain access to your preferred IPTV service, and watch episodes live or on-demand just like you would at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 online for FREE in the UK

Hello guv’nor! Get a second helping of quintessentially British drag from Thursday, 14 January at 7pm each week, via the BBC Three section of BBC iPlayer. There are myriad ways to watch: through a smart TV like an Apple TV, your laptop, desktop, or mobile; using a PlayStation, Xbox, Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire device. The list goes on here. And best yet? All ten episodes are absolutely, positively FREE to watch. Which is amazing considering the amount of cracking drama already on iPlayer, which includes Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology, true-crime drama The Serpent, and of course the entire first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. All you’ll need is a valid TV license and you’re good to go! But, I hear you blubbing, you’re out of the country? Fear not. With a VPN like Express VPN you can connect to BBC iPlayer, and stream brand-new Drag Race UK online live or on-demand, no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 online in the US

WOW Presents Plus will be your ticket to drag heaven in you live in America, with new episodes of Drag Race UK season 2 available from Thursday, 14 January at 11am PST / 2pm EST – at exactly the same time as in the UK. New subscribers can enjoy a week-long free trial, and at the very least enjoy the premiere episode for free. After that’s, a monthly subscription is a meagre $3.99 a month, which will give you access to the international versions of Drag Race (Thailand, Canada, Holland, and UK), in addition to dozens of drag documentaries, originals, and specials like Werq the World and UNHhhh. Out of the country and unable to connect to your WOW Presents Plus account? Simply download a VPN to overcome dastardly geo-blocks and watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK online from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 2 online in Canada

Canadians…put the bass in your walk! Not only can you gag on all the eleganza extravaganza on 14 January in sync with UK audiences, but you have two viewing options: Crave and OUTtv. Cable viewers can watch new season 2 episodes on Crave, or at 8pm ET every Thursday on OUTtv. And if you’ve cut that the cord, both broadcasters have OTT alternatives: Crave's streaming service is CND$9.99 a month (plus tax) after your 7-day free trial, with new Drag Race UK episodes dropping online every Thursday at 3.01pm ET. As well as HBO and Showtime programming and classic films, they’ve got RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 (in addition to all prior seasons), All Stars, and season 1 of Canada’s Drag Race. Alternatively, OUTtvGo will have new episodes of Drag Race UK just after their broadcast on OUTtv. It’s an online platform full of LGBTQ+ content, whose CND$3.99 monthly subscription is a bargain for fans of queer entertainment. An annual subscription is even cheaper in the long run for the one-off cost of CND$39.99. If you’re adventure seeking abroad while Drag Race UK is released online, geo-blocks will prevent you from catching all the werkroom backstabbing and bonding. A VPN like Express VPN, however, will let you connect to your VoD service back home, and as detailed above, they’re currently offering 49% off.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 online in Australia

New season 2 episodes are available every week from 15 January, on either WOW Presents Plus or Stan. A monthly subscription to WOW Presents Plus – the home of all things drag – is AUS$5.49 after your week-long free trial. Yass queen! But if you’re looking for a larger number of RuPaul shows, then Stan’s your best option! It’s AUS$10 a month, but in addition to new Drag Race UK, it’s the exclusive home of all 13 seasons of the original Drag Race, Drag Race All Stars, Untucked, and lots more. Oh, and they offer an incredible 30-day free trial too! And if you’re abroad? Just purchase a VPN as detailed above. It’ll let you stream Drag Race UK season 2 online from anywhere, so you can keep up to date with all Madame Ru’s talented queens.

Who are RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestants this season?

A’Whora, 23, Nottingham

Asttina Mandella, 27, London

Bimini Bon Boulash, 26, Norfolk

Cherry Valentine, 26, Darlington

Ellie Diamond, 21, Dundee, Scotland

Ginny Lemon, 31, Worcestershire

Joe Black, 30, Brighton

Lawrence Chaney, 23, Glasgow, Scotland

Sister Sister, 32, Liverpool

Tayce, 26, Newport, Wales

Tia Kofi, 30, Essex

Veronica Green, 34, Rochdale

