How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online: stream from the UK or abroad

The library is open and mother has arrived! With more drama, make up and lip-syncing than ever, RuPaul's Drag Race UK is just as incredible as the RuPaul's Drag Race US. And now with only five contestants left the pressure is on and the competition is fierce. We know you don't want to miss a second of the action so here is how you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online: when's it on? Episode six aired on Thursday November, 7 - you can watch all episodes on BBC iPlayer on catchup. Episodes air every Thursday at 8pm BST and will be available on BBC iPlayer thereafter.

Sissy that walk for RuPaul's Drag Race UK hennies. Everyone's ready to see the best woman win and the rest sashay away! A wonderful exploration of drag, art and sexuality, it is safe to say we stan RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

This series just keeps on getting more iconic by the minute. Not only did episode six bring a significant amount of drama, guest judge Cheryl Tweedy but it also brought former US contestant Katya for a pep talk with Divina De Campo.

But now it's Thursday, so we all know what means - it's almost time for another incredible episode of RuPaul's. And now with only four contestants left, the competition is getting incredibly difficult even RuPaul said the judges are "splitting hairs" on who should shantay away.

Don't want to miss a second of this incredible competition? Keep reading to find out how you can watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online for free in the UK:

For those trying to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK, BBC Three is the place to be. The show will air weekly at 8pm UK time on Thursday nights. BBC Three no longer features on your freeview channels or Sky tuners, so you'll have to go online or login through iPlayer (where they'll stay well after the event) to watch.

Live stream RuPaul's Drag Race UK from outside your country:

As well as the UK above, we'll tell you about your viewing options in the US, Canada and Australia further down this page.

Planned a holiday at the wrong time? Had to go on a business trip? Don't panic, you can still watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online. This is by using a VPN to bypass the whole geo-location situation.

Which VPN is the ideal one for you? Our top pick is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK? We're glad you asked...

Downloading and installing ExpressVPN lets you change your IP address. So basically whatever device you have, be it laptop, mobile, Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, games console, etc, will think change its IP address is in a different location. So even if you are in Spain, the US, Australia, wherever, it will think it's back in the UK. We consider ExpressVPN to be the best because it's so easy and straightforward. It also has very fast connections and watertight security. You can try it with a 30-day money back guarantee, or go for a much better value annual plan where there's a massive 49% off and an extra 3 months free. Once you have it, go ahead and open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' to virtually transport yourself home - it's super easy to do. Once you've changed to an appropriate region, you just need to go to your home broadcaster and then you're ready to watch all the challenges and drama unfold on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online in the US:

RuPaul's Drag Race UK is available in the US on Logo and WOW Presents Plus. You can get fairly cheap subscription to WOW Presents Plus, with subscriptions starting at $3.99 a month with a 30-day FREE trial.

To watch it on Logo you simply need a TV subscription that includes the channel, plus luckily for you logo has an app so you can download it to watch on your tablet or smartphone. RuPaul's Drag Race UK will air in the US on Friday, 11 Oct at 8pm PT - new episodes then air every Friday at 8pm PT.

Where to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK from anywhere else

Neither in the UK nor the US? Don't worry hennies we have tracked down other countries where you'll be able to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK online.

In Canada, subscription services Crave and OUTtv have picked up the rights. While it's WOW Presents Plus and Stan in Australia.

Crave and OUTtv will air the episodes the same day as they air in the UK- which means the premiere of this fabulous series is already available and waiting for you to watch it. The same goes for Stan and WOW Presents Plus - they have already added the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. You will need a subscription to the service that you wish to watch it on (Crave, OUTtv, WOW Presents Plus or Stan).

If you're elsewhere, maybe holidaying abroad or living in a country not on this list? Don't worry, you can always get a VPN and stream the show from one of the countries above.

Who are the RuPaul's Drag Race UK Contestants?

Without further ado we introduce to you the Queens:

Divina De Campo, 35 from West Yorkshire

Cheryl Hole, 25 from Essex

Baga Chipz, 29 from London

The Vivienne, 27 from Liverpool

Who has been eliminated?