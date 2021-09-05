How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 finale where you are

After a short hiatus, we're finally back and ready to finish up the latest season of Rick and Morty. With just two episodes remaining in the fifth season of Dan Harmon's futuristic comedy, read on to see how to watch Rick and Morty season 5 episodes 9 and 10 online.

Picking up where we left off in episode 8, Rick has done some pretty deep soul searching. He's rekindled his friendship with the one and only Bird Man, and we got an insight into their friendship and Rick's backstory.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 finale online Premiere date: September 5 Stream: Adult Swim | Sling TV (US) FREE stream: All 4 Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, Kari Wahlgren Watch anywhere: try the world's top VPN 100% risk-free

Now with a special 1-hour finale to finish the season, we could be taken anywhere. This will be the first time the show has produced a special length episode, allowing for a big send off.

Whether these last two episodes will continue the theme we saw from the previous episode, delving into Rick's past life is unclear. Based on a small promo Adult Swim released, it looks like Rick and Morty will be going seperate ways for this big episode combination.

Read on to see how to watch Rick and Morty season 5 final online and stream episodes 9 and 10. We've gathered viewing information for key regions including the UK, US, Australia and Canada.

Need to catch up? Here's how to watch every season of Rick and Morty

How to watch Rick and Morty online from outside your country

Not at home when the final two episodes of Rick and Morty air? If you end up being away, you will unfortunately find the content you are trying to watch is geo-blocked where you are.

Luckily, there is a very simple solution to this - a VPN. This piece of software alters your IP address to that of another country, which means you can gain access to your preferred streaming service and watch episodes of your favorite shows from anywhere.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 5, episodes 9 and 10 in the US

The season finale of Rick and Morty will be airing on Adult Swim. Both episodes 9 and 10 will become available on September 5 at 11pm ET / PT. As long as you have access to Adult Swim you'll be able to catch these two episodes live. How to watch episodes 9 and 10 of Rick and Morty without cable So what do you do if you're a bit of a cord-cutter? Well, there are a couple of ways to watch Adult Swim. Our main recommendation would be Sling TV channels, offered with either the Sling Blue or Sling Orange packages. Both of these packages are quite pricey at $35 a month but luckily, they are available for $10 for the first month - perfect if you only plan on watching the final two episodes. You can still access your Sling TV account if you're away on holiday as well, you simply need a VPN to tune in.

Watch Rick and Morty season 5 episodes 9 and 10 in the UK

Like all previous seasons of the show, E4 has the exclusive UK rights to Rick and Morty season 5 - including episodes 9 and 10. Along with Australia, the UK has to wait an extra day for the latest episodes with 9 and 10 going live on Monday, September 6. The episodes will air live at 10pm BST. All you need to watch live is a valid TV license. If you plan to tune in once the episode has gone live, you can watch it on the All 4 service completely free. Even if you're out of the country when this episode airs, you can watch like you're back home by using a VPN.



How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 finale in Canada

Luckily for fans in Canada, you'll be able to watch the last two episodes this season alongside those in the US. That means September 5 at 11pm ET / PT will be the live tune-in time. The episodes will be airing on Adult Swim but for those in Canada, it is slightly more complicated on how you can tune in. You'll be watching it via Amazon Prime Video, more specifically through the Slack TV add-on. The Prime memberships in Canada cost CA$7.99 a month but then you do also have to pay $19.99 for Slack TV on top of that. Both of these services come with free trials.



How to watch Rick and Morty season 5 finale in Australia