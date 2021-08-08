How to watch Reservation Dogs: stream brand new show online

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, this long-awaited new comedy series follows four Indigenous teenagers trying to make a break for a new life in California. It's tipped to be one of the best new TV shows of 2021, so don't miss out by following our guide to watching Reservation Dogs online.

How to watch Reservation Dogs online Release date: Premieres Monday, August 9 (new episodes released weekly on Mondays) Stream now: Hulu (with 1-month FREE trial) (US) International streaming options: Star on Disney Plus (UK, CA, AUS, NZ - release date not yet known)

The show centres around a group of four friends in rural Oklahoma - Bear (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Elora (Devery Jacobs), and Cheese (Lane Factor) who somewhat inadvertently form their own gang, going under the name of the Reservation Bandits.

As the story unfolds the group begins to slip into a world of light crime as they look to gather enough readies to get to the exotic faraway land of California.

Featuring an all-indigenous writers room, its a show looking to break new ground as while providing a boat-load of Waititi's trademark style and humour.

Read on as we explain how to watch Reservation Dogs online – and for FREE with a Hulu subscription.

How to watch Reservation Dogs for FREE in the US

Reservation Dogs is coming straight to Hulu (thanks to its 'FX on Hulu' strand) with the first episode available on Monday, August, 9. New episodes of the show will become available every Monday from then on as part of an eight-week run. To watch the show, just sign up for Hulu’s basic plan. It’s $5.99 a month, but you won’t need to pay that until AFTER your 30-day free trial has ended (new and eligible returning subscribers only). Plus, you can cancel your membership whenever you like. Hulu is available to watch on an enormous range of devices, including: Android, iOS, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire TV, Roku and games consoles. In addition to Reservation Dogs, you’ll find thousands of on-demand films and TV shows to enjoy, including Modern Family, The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, Little Fires Everywhere, the Golden Globe-nominated Palm Springs, crime-thriller Big Sky, and animated series Solar Opposites. You can read here for more on how Hulu plans and prices offer incredible value, even when compared to streaming stalwarts Disney Plus and Netflix. It’s even better if you’re a student, because monthly membership only costs $1.99! That’s 30 days of cutting-edge entertainment for the price of a coffee.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Can I watch Reservation Dogs online outside of the US?

Disney announced earlier this year that this much anticipated new series would eventually land on streaming service Disney Plus via Star for most regions outside of the US. It looks like those viewers not in the States will have to hang tight for a bit longer however, as a firm release date has yet to be confirmed. To see what else the platform has on the menu (spoiler alert: we're talking everything Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel movies, The Simpsons and much, much more), you can head directly to the Disney Plus website.

Read more: