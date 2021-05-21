How to watch P!NK: All I Know So Far online: Stream the new music documentary from anywhere today

Offering a revealing glimpse behind the showbiz curtain, this feature-length Amazon Prime Video exclusive documentary focusses on American singer-songwriter P!nk.

Directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film tracks the star as she prepares for her first Wembley Stadium performance on her record-breaking 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” world tour.

Combining footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, the film is set to give an insight as to how P!NK juggled motherhood and superstardom while on the road for a demanding, acrobatic stage show.

The star, best known for songs like Get the Party Started and Just like a Pill, has clocked up over 60 million album sales worldwide and has been the recipient of three Grammy Awards.

