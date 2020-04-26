How to watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels online - stream new season from anywhere

John Logan's much-loved gothic series is returning to screens this week, with a new LA setting, but promising the same sort of pitch-black horror - read on to find out how to stream Penny Dreadful: City of Angels online from anywhere in the world.

The original three seasons of the British-American co-production, drew upon 19th-century British and Irish gothic characters such as Dorian Gray, Dracula and Frankenstein and starred Eva Green, Reeve Carney and Timothy Dalton.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels cheat sheet This spin-off of Penny Dreadful is set to premiere on Showtime in the US on Sunday, April 26 at 10/9c, with new episodes each week at the same time The ten-episode season is due to run until late June, with Showtime and Hulu just two places to watch in the US.

After a four year break, the show is now back with this spin-off that dispenses with Victorian era London, and heads to west coast America in the 1930s, drawing on Mexican folklore and the social tension of the times as its main inspirations.

City of Angels is set to centre around a grisly murder that shocks pre-WW2 LA , with Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) tasked with solving the crime.

The show co-stars stars Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer as a demonic force who is set to battle Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Lorenza Izzo as Santa Muerte,

The Victorian-era Penny Dreadful Was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of recent years, so expectations are high for this La La Land reboot. Keep reading to find out how to watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels online wherever you are.

Ready for the grand finale? Here's how to watch Homeland online

Watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels online from outside your country

If you find yourself away from home abroad during the lockdown and want to watch thIs dark new drama, then make sure not to let geo-blocks ruin your fun.

If you’re in a country where your domestic TV service isn’t available, utilizing the best VPN will allow you to watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels online no matter where you’re situated. This simple piece of software changes your IP address, so you can access each episode live or catch-up with the series, just as if you were at home.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from. Our personal favorite is ExpressVPN. It's quick, secure and uncomplicated to use. It's compatible with numerous devices, including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, the Xbox, PlayStation, and both iOS and Android software. What makes ExpressVPN even more enticing is its flexible 30-day money back guarantee. But then again, if you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant deal on an essential bit of software. Once downloaded, search for the location of your home country or select it from the pre-defined list, and then connect. You should then be able to watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels online without any difficulty.

How to watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels online in the US

Showtime airs new City of Angels episodes each Sunday at 10/9c. While Penny Dreadful is produced by premium cable network Showtime, there are still a number of ways you can stream the show online in the US. Hulu packages start at just $5.99 a month and there's even a FREE 1-month trial on offer. If you like what you see, you can take advantage of a combined Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month - though to be clear, you'll still need to add Showtime as an extra. The same is true of Sling TV, where Showtime is available as an add-on for $10 a month. You can also get Showtime via Amazon Prime Video, and the channel even offers its own standalone streaming service that costs just $10.99 a month and is completely contract-free - try it for free to see if it's right for you. Time it right and you'll be able to watch Homeland for free online, albeit only for the 7-day trial period. Also, don't forget that as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels just as if you were at home.

Binge on the best TV with our guide to TV streaming services for cord cutters

How to watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels online in the UK

The good news is that Sky Atlantic will be bringing the new Penny Dreadful spin-off to UK audiences. The bad news is that it's not scheduled to air the show until July. If you're desperate to watch the new show in tandem with US audiences, the only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.



How to watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels online in Canada

Canadians can get their gothic fix via streaming service Crave, which will be showing new episodes of the show at 10pm ET from Sunday, April 26. The service costs $9.99 per month, and includes hit TV series and premium channel Showtime. There are also a number of upgrade options available for an additional fee.

How to watch Penny Dreadful: City of Angels online in Australia

Aussie streaming service Stan has the rights to show Penny Dreadful: CIty of Angles Down Under and will have the first episode available on demand from April 26, with new episodes added every Sunday. The movie and TV streaming service offers three tiers: for $10 a month, you get a single standard definition stream and downloads to one device, while $14 a month gives you three streams and downloads to three offline devices.



Where can I watch old episodes of Penny Dreadful?

If you're a bit behind on the show, the good news is that the first three seasons are are available on a number of on demand services.

US: Hulu subscribers get access to all three previous seasons on demand. If you're new to the show, Netflix also has access to the first three seasons available on demand.

Canada: As with City of Angels, Crave is the place to head to if you want to watch the preceding three seasons set in Victorian London, which has all previous episodes available on demand for subscribers.

UK: All past episodes are available in the UK via Sky’s no-strings-attached streaming service Now TV, which is currently offering a free 7-day trial.

Everywhere else: If you can't find on-demand access to old episodes where you are, there's always a VPN. Simply switch your location to the US or UK, and you'll be able to binge the last three seasons of Penny Dreadful using one of the services listed above.