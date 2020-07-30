How to watch Muppets Now online: stream the new Disney Plus series today

One of the world's most iconic TV franchises is getting rebooted this year, with Muppets Now available to stream today on Disney Plus. The Muppets date all the way back to the 1950s and everyone's favorite vaudeville cartoon puppets became pop culture icons in the mid-to-late 70s , when the eponymous Muppet Show became a TV sensation. Will Muppets Now follow suit? Find out by following our guide as we explain how to watch Muppets Now online with Disney Plus.
Muppets Now is available to watch on Disney Plus from Friday, July 31 and new episodes will be released until the season 1 finale in September. Check out Disney Plus and start streaming today.
Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Gonzo have since been subject to all manner of spin-offs, revivals, and even something called 'diversification initiatives' over the years - an example of which apparently are concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and London's O2 Arena. Still, however ill-treated they've been at times by overzealous marketing reps, there's no denying they're one of TV's all-time greatest creations
The release date for Muppets Now on Disney Plus is Friday, July 31 - the same day you can watch Beyonce's Black is King for the first time - and it will be available everywhere the streaming service. That means the US, UK, most of Europe, Australia, and Canada are all covered, as are many other countries.
Unlike some streaming-only shows that drop all their episodes at once, the new Muppets series will use a traditional weekly release schedule - meaning the season 1 finale is provisionally due to land on Friday, September 4.
Where the Muppet Show spoofed on 70s television mainstays like Ed Sullivan and Sonny & Cher, Muppets Now is expected to take aim at YouTube, reality TV, and other very 2020 institutions. Read on for full details of how to watch Muppets Now and stream the new show online. Spoiler alert: all you need is a great value Disney Plus subscription.
