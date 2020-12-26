How to watch The Masked Singer UK season 2 free online and from anywhere

TV's greatest guessing game since Through the Keyhole is back for a second series, and though Ken Jeong has had to drop out because of travel restrictions, the show's producers have chosen a brilliant replacement in the comedian Mo Gilligan. Ready for some more utterly ludicrous costumed action? Our guide explains how to watch The Masked Singer season 2 for FREE in the UK - and also from other parts of the world.

Watch Masked Singer UK season 2 free online The Masked Singer series 2 comprises eight episodes that will air on ITV every Saturday at 7pm GMT, starting from Boxing Day (December 26). This means you can watch The Masked Singer FREE in the UK on ITV Hub - and if you're outside of the UK and don't want to miss a second of the preposterous costumed, singing, sleuthing action, all you need is a good VPN to tune back in to your favourite shows from home.

Gilligan will be joining regular panellists Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and a hopefully regular-sized Rita Ora, rather than the terrifying giant AR version in *that* 5G ad.

But enough about the panellists - let's talk characters. The series 2 lineup features a saveloy wrapped up in newspaper, a hairy, heavily armed Viking, and what appears to be a grown-up version of Edgar the Dragon from last year's John Lewis ad, with a stack of glow-sticks strapped to his chest.

Six of the 12 celebrity contestants will take to the stage in episode one, and one of them will be unmasked at the end of the show. Fingers crossed it's one of those big reveals that leaves everyone on the panel completely non-plussed. There really is nothing better.

If you've never watched The Masked Singer before, you'll be hooked right away, and if you have, we know you'll already be scouring the costumes for clues. Follow our guide below to stream The Masked Singer series 2 live online – no matter where in the world you are, we'll show how to watch The Masked Singer free in the UK or from other parts of the world.

How to watch The Masked Singer UK free online: stream season 2 in the UK

The Masked Singer series 2 is being shown in the UK on ITV1 Saturday nights at 7pm GMT from Boxing Day (Saturday, December 26) and will run for eight episodes. That means you'll be able to watch The Masked Singer 100% FREE if you're in the UK via your TV aerial connection or online using the ITV Hub website. Note that to use UK streaming services you should possess a valid TV license. The ITV Hub app is also available for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, and will also let you watch The Masked Singer UK on the go. And if you ever miss an episode or two, don't panic as all previous instalments are available on catch-up. You can even enjoy the latest Masked Singer UK episodes if you're away from home by using a VPN. Here's how that work.



How to watch The Masked Singer UK live anywhere in the world

If you're not in the UK right now, but don't want to miss a second of The Masked Singer season 2, your best bet is a VPN.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in and watch The Masked Singer UK online for free just like you would at home.

Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to stream this Christmas special for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free, too.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go direct to ITV Hub

The ITV Hub streaming service is 100% free to use for anyone in the UK (though you should be in possession of a valid TV license, as we've said before). There's a quick registration process, but after that you're free to stream away!

Masked Singer UK season 2: complete list of costumes and contestants