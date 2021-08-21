How to watch Leeds vs Everton and live stream Premier League online from anywhere

Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping the first full capacity crowd at Elland Road since their return to the Premier League today will help his side bounce back from their stinging opening day defeat to Man United as they welcome Rafa Benitez's Everton. Read on to find out how to watch Leeds vs Everton online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Leeds will likely have had their confidence knocked after a humiliating 5-1 hammering against bitter local rivals Man United at Old Trafford last weekend and will be looking to make amends for that defeat in front of a home crowd.

The Toffees meanwhile come into this match off the back of 3-1 win against Southampton, with Benitez coming through his first test in front of the Everton faithful with flying colours following his controversial appointment.

Leeds will be boosted by the return of Kalvin Phillips, having been absent from their trip to Old Trafford following his Euro 2020 campaign with England, while Everton look likely to have Richarlison leading the line up front once more, despite the Brazilian having little in the way of rest following his involvement in the Tokyo Olympics.

Follow our guide to get a Leeds vs Everton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Leeds vs Everton from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Leeds vs Everton live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Leeds vs Everton from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Leeds vs Everton Premier League live stream in the UK?

One of the few positives to come out of the global pandemic was that every Premier League match last season was legitimately available to watch live in the UK, provided you were a subscriber to Sky Sports, BT Sports and Amazon Prime Video. With capacity crowds now allowed back into stadiums, its business as usual with the amount of matches being broadcast live in the region once again limited. That means no more 3pm Saturday afternoon kick-offs live on TV in the UK, so you won't be able to watch this game live. The caveat to this is if you're in the UK and are a subscriber to streaming service from outside of the region that is showing the game, such as Peacock or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your service's coverage without a hitch.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season and it shows every match. You can tune in to Leeds vs Everton via NBC if you have it as part of your cable plan, with the game kicking off at 10am ET / 7am PT. If you don't have cable, a really cheap option is NBC's streaming service Peacock TV. You'll need to sign up for the Peacock Premium tier to watch this match. It costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and boasts 175 exclusive matches this season in addition to loads of other great content. If you want a more comprehensive OTT streaming service, Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBCSN as part of its Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but there's an introductory offer in place that gets you a full month of access for only $10. If you subscribe to this or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

FREE Leeds vs Everton live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Leeds vs Everton, with kick-off scheduled for 10am EDT / 7am PDT. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Leeds vs Everton: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia – so it's the place to watch Leeds vs Everton in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 12am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Leeds vs Everton live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Leeds vs Everton at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 2am NZDT in the early hours ofSunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Leeds vs Everton: live stream Premier League action online in India