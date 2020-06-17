How to watch Knives Out online and stream from anywhere

It’s no surprise Knives Out was awarded Best Cast by the Hollywood Critics Association Awards. For a start, it pits James Bond actor Daniel Craig against Captain America (Chris Evans), as well as Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis, and the Oscar-nominated Michael Shannon and Toni Collette. Exchanging acerbic barbs and withering putdowns, they’re delightfully awful as the Thrombey family, suspected for the murder of octogenarian patriarch Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer).

So if you like your mysteries twisted, then read on to discover how to watch Knives Out online from anywhere.

Knives Out ‘Cheat Sheet’ Released: November 2019 Director: Rian Johnson Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Christopher Plummer. Run time: 2 hrs 11 mins Rating: PG-13 Streaming services: Amazon Prime Video (US/Canada)

Inspired by Agatha Christie’s detective novels, the whodunnit genre receives a modern makeover courtesy of writer-director Rian Johnson, whose own head-scratching style of film-making (Brick, Looper) meshes perfectly with her labyrinthine plots.

Knives Out begins with Harlan Thrombey dead, less than a day after his family gathered to celebrate his 85th birthday. Despite appearing as a suicide, private detective Benoit Blank is called in to investigate by an anonymous source. Each household member provides their own account of the night’s events. But accusations fly when it’s revealed he left his entire estate to…his Latina nurse, Marta (Ana de Armas).

Nominated for Best Film at the 2019 Oscars, and boasting an incredible ensemble cast, Knives Out is both highly polished entertainment and politically subversive. Desperate to know whodunnit? Just scroll down as we detail how to watch Knives Out online from anywhere.

How to watch Knives Out from outside your country

If you’re in need of some quality entertainment but find yourself overseas – quite possible now international flights are resuming and lockdown guidelines have relaxed – don’t let geo-blocks prevent you from streaming Knives Out online.

If you’re in a territory where this content isn’t available, you can download a VPN to circumvent regional restrictions - allowing you to watch Knives Out using the On Demand services you’re registered to back home. This invaluable piece of kit simply changes your IP address, so you can still access content through your usual VOD platform.

There are myriad possible VPNs to choose from, but our favorite is ExpressVPN. It's fast to connect to, simple to install, and totally secure. It's also compatible with Apple TVs, Amazon Fire TV Stick, iOS and Android software, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and many other devices. Particularly appealing is ExpressVPN’s flexible 30-day money back guarantee. But even better than that? If you sign up for an annual plan you'll get a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE - a brilliant offer for a highly essential bit of software. Once downloaded, look for your home country location or pick it from the pre-defined list. Click connect and then, aha! You’ll be free to watch Knives Out online and get engrossed in this American murder mystery from wherever you are.

How to stream Knives Out online in the US

Simply put, Amazon is the Prime suspect here (Amazon Prime Video, in case that was too subtle). Knives Out – only available to rent on other platforms – is free to stream on Amazon Prime in 4K UHD format – one of thousands of movies and TV shows that make up their content library. If you’re not a Prime member already, then this is rectified easily enough. New subscribers are entitled to a 30-Day Free Trial, which grants you access to a range of multi-media content – including movies, Amazon Originals, magazines, books, and music – and you can trial various Amazon Channels for free too, although only for a week. Try it, and if you’re hooked, you can either buy a monthly subscription for $12.99, or an annual membership for $119 (you’ll make a yearly $36.88 saving if you choose the latter). Fans of Rian Johnson’s work, or films like Clue, Sleuth, and Murder on the Orient Express will find no shortage of platforms offering Knives Out for digital download: it’s available from Google Play, Apple iTunes, Redbox, YouTube, Fandango Now, and others at around the $15 price tag.

How to stream Knives Out online in Canada

Canadians can also stream Knives Out – at no extra cost – as part of their Amazon Prime Video subscription. Most of the country is eligible for a month-long free trial, but Quebec residents will get two months for the price of one instead. During this time subscribers can watch box-office hit Knives Out in addition to Prime’s vast multimedia library, which includes Amazon Original series like Little Fires Everywhere and Tales from the Loop. You’ll also get free delivery on eligible orders and many other perks! And, if you’re enchanted by all the high-quality content, then a monthly subscription will cost you CND$7.99, while an annual subscription would be CND$79 – but saves you money in the long-term. If you want to buy the film, and so enjoy its intricate plot and starry cast ad infinitum, then it’s available for digital download from the following platforms: Microsoft Store, Google Play, Cineplex, and Apple iTunes. Finally, it’s worth reiterating that, as detailed above, if you’re far from home then a VPN will allow you amend your IP address, and let you watch Knives Out online from wherever you are in the world.

Is Knives Out available to stream in the UK?

There’s no sign that Knives Out will be available to stream in the UK anytime soon – unusual seeing it’s available both in America and Canada through Amazon. Still, we haven’t seen any evidence of foul play…yet! Until that mystery is solved, UK residents will have to pay a one-off fee to rent the movie. It’s available via Google Play , Amazon Video , Microsoft Store , and YouTube for £3.49 (HD quality will likely cost a bit more), or you can buy it outright. If you want it for keeps, Amazon Video provides the best price at £7.99. It’s also worth noting that if you’re abroad on business and geo-blocking restrictions stop you accessing your favorite streamer, a VPN like ExpressVPN will let you login and view the same content you’d watch back home with ease.

Can I watch Knives Out online in Australia?

Knives Out is also mysteriously absent from streaming platforms in Australia. This might be because Lionsgate signed an exclusive deal with Amazon to stream this star-studded flick. But even then, it’s not currently available for Prime subscribers in the antipodes either. However, you can rent or digitally download Knives Out from Amazon Video , and also Microsoft Store , Google Play , YouTube , or Apple iTunes . It’s available from AUS$5.99 to rent or around AUS$19.99 to buy, and it’s definitely worth a look if you enjoyed the director’s previous films (Brick, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Looper).