How to watch Industry online: stream the new BBC and HBO drama from anywhere today

Your next binge-worthy series has arrived! Industry introduces us to five young graduates who, hungry for success, will do anything to win the favor of their superiors and secure a job at prestigious London financial firm Pierpoint & Co. Follow our guide to find out where to watch Industry online today, including how to stream Industry free in the UK!

How to watch Industry free online Industry episodes air in the US every Monday on HBO at 10pm ET/PT from November 9, while UK viewers can watch Industry from Tuesday, November 10 at 9.15pm on BBC Two, with new episodes follow every week thereafter. This means anyone in the UK can stream Industry free (with a TV license), thanks to the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Brits abroad need only download a good a VPN and connect to the BBC website from anywhere.

After the speculative satire Years and Years, the BBC are delivering another gripping series in collaboration with HBO. Set in the world of international finance, this 8-part drama follows a group of newly hired graduates as they compete to secure their future with the esteemed company, and the romantic entanglements and self-destructive behaviours formed in such a high-pressure work environment.

Making their TV debut, series creators Mickey Down and Konrad Day have written characters hailing from very different backgrounds, but who all share an inflexible will to succeed. Harper (Myha’la Herrold) is the central protagonist, a mixed-race American woman within a more privileged milieu. ]

Yasmin (Marisa Abela), for example, is rich but eager to prove her business savvy; Robert (Harry Lawtey) entitled and charming with a taste for London nightlife, and Gus (David Jonsson) both Eton and Oxford educated. Their supervisors, meanwhile, are played by Skins actor Freya Mavor, Game of Thrones star Will Tudor, and Lost’s Ken Leung as MD Eric Tao.

That Lena Dunham (star and creator of HBO’s Girls) helmed the pilot episode heralds greatness for this BBC drama – an addictive combination of romance, workplace rivalry, sex and bruised egos. So, get ready for your new favorite TV series as we explain how to watch Industry online - including for free.

More can't-miss TV: how to watch His Dark Materials season 2 online

How to watch Industry online from outside your country

Making the most of current ‘travel corridors’ by taking a winter break? If so, chances are regional restrictions will prevent you from streaming content from your preferred on-demand platform.

Luckily, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you watch your favorite TV shows as they air no matter where you’re located. This simple bit of kit changes your IP address, overcoming geo-blocks and allowing you to access film and TV content that would be unavailable otherwise.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Industry online free in the UK

Brits have got another dose of quality BBC programming coming their way – and streaming this adrenaline-fuelled drama doesn’t have to cost a thing. Premiere episode 'Induction', directed by Lena Dunham, airs on BBC2 at 9.15pm on Tuesday, November 10, with each subsequent episode broadcast at the same time each week. But if you’ve cut the cord, or just prefer to stream your TV shows, then you can enjoy all of Industry online using BBC iPlayer free of charge (provided you've got a valid TV license). Either watch live at 9.15pm each Tuesday, or catch-up with episodes at a later date - they become available on-demand on the service just after airing. It's annoying to have wait an extra 24 hours compared to the US, sure. But when you get to watch Industry for free online, compared to having to splash out on an expensive cable TV package...probably worth the wait? Currently out of the country on business or taking a well-deserved vacation? No problem. Check out a top-quality VPN and connect to the BBC iPlayer service just like you would at home.

How to watch Industry online in the US

Americans wanting a piece of the high-stakes excitement can get it – and marginally earlier than UK audiences – if they have HBO as part of their cable package. The network will broadcast the premiere on Monday, November 9 at 10pm ET/PT and 9pm CT, with new episodes available at the same time every week. Alternatively, cord-cutters might be tempted by HBO Max, where they can enjoy each episode a day after its premiere on cable. The VoD service has an enviable range of premium content, with over 10,000 hours of programming that includes old and new HBO shows like The Wire, Game of Thrones, and Lovecraft Country, HBO Max originals such as Legendary and An American Pickle, and an all-you-can-eat entertainment buffet courtesy of WarnerMedia. It’s $14.99 a month, but you can take advantage of their 7 Day Free Trial first to sample their acclaimed library of content. Existing subscribers to HBO Now or HBO cable could be eligible for HBO Max free of charge and not know it yet. Check here if you think that might apply to you. At the moment HBO Max is only available in America. So ,if you find yourself abroad when new episodes of Industry land, streaming them will be impossible. A VPN will fix this quandary, and allow you to enjoy this new BBC-HBO co-production within minutes.

Don't miss: how to watch a Masters live stream

How to watch Industry online in Canada

Lucky Canadians can experience the thrills of Industry at the same time as their American neighbors, with the series streaming exclusively on Crave from Monday, November 9, and new episodes added weekly. However, you’ll need the Movies + HBO package at CND$19.98 per month (plus tax) to get access. And, while it’s twice the amount of the entry-level plan, Movies + HBO provides simultaneous US access to all the latest and greatest HBO programming and recent Hollywood movies. Before you make a commitment, sit back and enjoy their 7-Day Free Trial first. Planning on travelling but don’t want to miss a moment of your beloved TV shows? Luckily, if you employ the services of a good VPN as per our guide above, you needn't worry about a thing.

Can I watch Industry online in Australia?

Unfortunately, no IPTV service in Australia has confirmed its intention to air Industry online...yet. HBO shows like The Undoing and The Third Day often end up on Foxtel Now or are added to Binge’s library of hit shows. But for the time being there’s no indication that this BBC-HBO production will join them. However, remember that if you're currently in Australia from a country where Industry is already available, you can always try the VPN route described above to log-in to your usual streaming services.