How to watch Indian Wells 2021 and live stream tennis online from anywhere

Thought the big tennis action was pretty much done for the season? US Open champions Daniil Medvedev and Emma Raducanu headline a star-studded event in the desert, as Indian Wells hosts its first ever autumn tournament (aka the BNP Paribas Open). Serving up 12 days of A-list action, there's a reason many call it the fifth Grand Slam, so read to find out how to watch an Indian Wells live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

WTA tennis is as ludicrously strong as it is unpredictable right now, and amongst the contenders for the trophy are Leylah Fernandez - whose sensational US Open run was ended in the final by Raducanu - Aryna Sabalenka, former French open champ Iga Świątek, Elina Svitolina, Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur, and 2015 champ Simona Halep.

That list could go on and on, with all of the seeded players more than capable of making a deep run in the tournament. And look out for legend Kim Clijsters, making her first Indian Wells appearance in 10 years.

The ATP competition is shaping up as a next-gen showdown, with Medvedev up against Olympic champion Alexander Zverev, Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini, Félix Auger-Aliassime, French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, Denis Shapovalov and Jannik Sinner. Oh, and a little Andy Murray flavor for the Union Jack wavers.

With many of the old masters out of the running, everyone's got a shot at the title. Here's how you can live stream Indian Wells 2021 tennis from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch an Indian Wells live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during Indian Wells, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic tennis coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred tennis live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 Indian Wells live stream from anywhere

How to watch 2021 Indian Wells tennis: live stream in the US

In the US, coverage of Indian Wells comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel, which shows loads of tennis action throughout the season. Play typically starts at 2pm ET / 11am PT each day. How to watch Indian Wells without cable If you don't have cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV, which offers it as an $11 per month add-on on top of either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package - each of which costs $35 a month, though there's a $10 off Sling TV deal you can enjoy right now. Alternatively, consider grabbing yourself a fuboTV subscription. It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service that also offers the Tennis Channel on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. But best of all, there's a 7-day FREE fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a good VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Indian Wells 2021 and watch tennis online in Canada

Tennis fans are spoilt for choice in Canada, where you can tune into Indian Wells 2021 on DAZN, TSN and RDS. DAZN would be our first port of call. A subscription costs CAD$20 a month or $150 a year, but a FREE 30-day DAZN trial lets you try before you buy. The only caveat is that it's showing the WTA action only. If that doesn't cut it, English-language channel TSN and French-language channel RDS are providing coverage of both the WTA and ATP Indian Wells action. If you get them as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a tennis live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play typically starts at 2pm ET / 11am PT each day. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Indian Wells: UK live stream details

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the Indian Wells tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Play typically gets underway at 7pm BST, and finishes well after midnight. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream BNP Paribas Open in Australia