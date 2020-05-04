How to watch House online: stream every episode for free and from anywhere

House is ideal binge fodder - charting the exploits of physician, infectious disease specialist, and all-round wunderkind Gregory House and his team of diagnosticians. With staying at home now compulsory for many of us, we detail how to watch House online from anywhere so you can enjoy this engaging drama for free.

House cheat sheet Premiering on Fox in 2004 and ending in 2012, House was an unconventional medical drama that ran for eight seasons and numbered 177 episodes. These are available to stream almost exclusively through Amazon Prime Video.

Like ER or Grey’s Anatomy, House delivered high-stakes medical intrigue, but with a shot of black comedy courtesy of Dr Gregory House (Hugh Laurie), the misanthropic, pill-popping genius.

Set at the fictional Princeton–Plainsboro Teaching Hospital, each episode revolves around the admission of a patient with a mysterious condition, and the team’s attempt to identify its origin before they start 'circling the drain'. In the midst of ascertaining the right diagnosis, House belittles his colleagues, treats his patients with disdain, and clashes with hospital administrator Dr Lisa Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein). He’s cantankerous, sure, but fascinating to watch.

Created by David Shore (Sneaky Pete, The Good Doctor), House is a winning mix of medical mystery, comedy and character drama, with an awards-worthy cast that includes Omar Epps, Jesse Spencer, and Jennifer Morrison. If you want to revisit 2008's most watched TV show in the world, read on as we detail how to watch House online, for free, no matter where you are.

How to watch House from outside your home country

How to watch House in the US for FREE

If you want to watch House and his colleagues 'chase the zebra' – pursuing an obscure diagnosis, nothing freaky – then you’ve got a few streaming options, neither of which have to cost a dime. Amazon Prime Video hosts all eight seasons, and you can stream them with its 30-day free trial . Viewing all 177 episodes might take a while, however, so you might consider taking up membership on a $12.99 monthly basis. You’ll get access to thousands of TV shows and films and can cancel your subscription whenever you like. NBC also offers the entire back catalogue of House, and for absolutely nothing! You can access other content of theirs too, but you may need your cable provider details to do that. If you’re only after specific seasons or episodes – which you’re planning on watching offline at your convenience – then you can purchase these individually through services like Google Play or Amazon. Of the two, Amazon provides the best value, with one season costing $28.99 for High Definition viewing, rather than $34.99, or $29.99 in SD. As previously mentioned, if you’re not in your home country, don’t worry. You can use ExpressVPN or a similar service and then stream all your usual shows hassle-free.

How to watch House for free online in the UK

Brits love a bit of Laurie, and luckily Amazon Prime Video doesn’t let UK fans down. Amazon Prime Video has all eight seasons, which can be streamed for free with its 30-day trial . Again, if you aren’t planning a month-long House marathon, you’ll want to consider a membership of £7.99 p/m that will let you keep watching House online until you decide to cancel. Alternatively, Amazon allows you can purchase individual HD episodes for £2.99, or a whole season for £14.99, as does Google Play and TalkTalk TV at around the same price.

How to watch House for free online in Australia

Even all the way over in the antipodes – birthplace of Dr Robert Chase actor Jesse Spencer – Amazon Prime Video prescribes all eight seasons of the hit show, which you can watch as part of its 30-day free trial! When the trial lapses, monthly subscription is A$6.99 per month. Not a bad deal considering Amazon’s vast media library and perks like next-day delivery. Amazon fails Australians as far as digital purchases are concerned, but they’re well served by Google Play and Microsoft Store instead. With the latter, individual episodes cost A$2.99 in SD, while seasons increase in price depending on how old they are: Season 1 starts at A$23.99 while Season 8 peaks at A$54.99 (add another A$12 if you want HD quality). If you’ve already subscribed to Amazon Prime Video and find yourself outside of the country, remember that using a VPN is a simple way to access regionally-restricted content like House online.

Watch House online in Canada

All hail Amazon! It appears to be the only streaming service offering House online, and Canada is another case in point. Subscribers to Amazon Prime Video are entitled to a 30-day free trial, after which charges are CDN$7.99 per month. Quebec residents, however, are entitled to a 2-month membership at CDN$7.99 instead of a free trial. Individual episodes and seasons can be purchased on platforms like Google Play and Microsoft Store for a reasonable price. And don’t forget that, if you want to watch House online as if you were viewing from home, a VPN is the easiest way to do so, no matter which continent you’re on.