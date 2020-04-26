How to watch Homeland season 8: stream tonight's series finale online anywhere

Is Carrie really the new Brody? Or is she actually the puppet master playing Yevgeny? It's safe to say Homeland has taken viewers on quite a journey over the last decade and now the seminal spy saga is set to come to an end for good. Read on and learn how to watch the Homeland season 8 finale and where to stream the last ever episode of the critically acclaimed show online.

Homeland season 8 finale cheat sheet Homeland season 8 is the final series of the long-running show, which first aired in 2010. It features 12 episodes and airs weekly at 9pm ET/PT on Showtime in the US, where the big finale is scheduled for April 26. Showtime can be easily streamed via Hulu or as an add-on channel for Sling TV - while those in the UK can also watch it at 9pm Sunday nights on Channel 4, just a week behind.

Yes, gone are questions over the loyalties of Sergeant Nicolas Brody, so brilliantly portrayed by Damien Lewis in the first couple of seasons of the show. Now, clouds of doubt hang over the head of his once lover, CIA super-spook Carrie Mathison - or Claire Danes.

Also still in the frame - and we should issue a minor spoiler alert for those who haven't watched Homeland before - is Mandy Patinkin's Saul Berenson and a very well cast Costa Ronin as Russian spy Yevgeny Gromov. He was ultimately behind Carrie's lengthy spell in a gulag at the end of the last season of Homeland - and many suspect he successfully turned her. In the season 8 finale, we're sure to find out who's really pulling the strings. Dar Adal, even though he's behind bars, anyone?

The show is an adaptation of Gideon Raff's Prisoners of War, which first aired in Israel back in 2010, while Homeland itself has won numerous awards including Emmys and Golden Globes since its release in 2011.

So once you've watched all the best Hulu shows and best Netflix movies, jump in and watch Homeland season 8 online or on TV - our guide will explain all the ways you can stream the explosive series finale anywhere in the world.

How to watch Homeland from outside your country

You can watch Homeland season 8 in a number of countries around the world, but if you find yourself stuck abroad during these difficult times, you're likely to find that geo-blocking prohibits you from accessing your usual streaming services.

There is a solution, however. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Homeland online no matter where you are. This neat bit of kit changes your IP address so that you can stream all your favorite shows live or on demand, just like you would from the comfort of your sofa.

The number of VPNs to choose from is dizzying, so let's cut to the chase: after hours of testing, we recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch the Homeland season finale from pretty much anywhere in the world.

How to watch Homeland season 8 FREE - stream the series finale in the US

While Homeland is produced by premium cable network Showtime, there are still a number of ways you can stream the show online in the US - including a way to watch the Homeland's final ever episode for free. Showtime airs new Homeland episodes each Sunday at 9pm ET/PT and one of the best ways it's available to stream is with Hulu, where you can get it as an add-on channel. Hulu packages start at just $5.99 a month and there's even a FREE 1-month trial on offer. If you like what you see, you can take advantage of a combined Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ bundle for just $12.99 a month - though to be clear, you'll still need to add Showtime as an extra. The same is true of Sling TV, where Showtime is available as an add-on for $10 a month. You can also get Showtime via Amazon Prime Video, and the channel even offers its own standalone streaming service that costs just $10.99 a month and is completely contract-free - try it for free to see if it's right for you. Time it right and you'll be able to watch Homeland for free online, albeit only for the 7-day trial period. Also, don't forget that as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like ExpressVPN to watch Homeland just as if you were at home.

How to watch Homeland free online in the UK

The bad news for Homeland fans in the UK is that new season 8 episodes are aired a week behind the US, so watch out for spoilers this week after the series finale airs! But the glass quickly becomes half-full, because it's shown on Channel 4 each week on Sunday nights at 9pm GMT (or 10pm on Channel 4 +1). That's exciting because C4 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, provided you've got a valid TV license. And it also means you can make use of the network's excellent All 4 streaming service, which will let you watch Homeland for free on iOS and Android gadgets, PCs, Macs, consoles, set-top boxes and a whole lot more - apps are available for most modern devices. If you're a UK resident outside of the country for whatever reason, remember that you can always grab a VPN to keep up with the latest episodes of your favourite shows from abroad.

How to watch Homeland season 8 for free online in Australia

Folks in Australia can count themselves lucky, as new episodes of Homeland season 8 are shown every week on free-to-air SBS Viceland. Monday nights are the one to mark in your calendar if you want to see if Carrie really has gone rogue, and more specifically 9.30pm AEDT. Better still, this means that Aussie viewers can make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to catch Homeland on a wide range of devices. If this is how you would normally watch Homeland online in Australia but are out of the country for whatever reason, remember that you can use a VPN to point yourself back Down Under stream all your favorite shows just like you normally would.

Stream Homeland season 8 online and watch in Canada

You can watch new Homeland season 8 episodes in Canada on Crave, which airs them in sync with Showtime in the US - so weekly at 9pm ET on Sunday nights. It's available as an add-on VOD service from most major Canadian TV providers and also on a standalone basis for cord-cutters - here's how to sign-up for Crave and explore the various options.