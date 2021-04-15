How to watch Grey's Anatomy online: stream season 17 episode 12 from anywhere

The tumultuous drama of the wards at the Grey Sloan Memorial hospital continue as Grey's Anatomy's seventeenth season emulates real life with Covid-19 hitting Seattle along with the rest of the world. Watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 12 for another instalment of medically infused drama as Shondaland plays homage to the hard work of front line workers.

*SPOILER ALERT: plot details and other information related to Grey's Anatomy season 17 mentioned below. If you're not fully up-to-speed with the show, you can scroll down for a spoiler-free guide covering how to watch Grey's Anatomy online and stream every new episode in 2021*

Honestly, you wouldn't have thought the very thing we'd been waiting for all season finally happened. Yes, Meredith finally woke up and...fell asleep again. Uttering, "We need to talk about Wilson," to Richard, she then proceeds to fall asleep. Admittedly, she has been frolicking on limbo beach for the last however long, so it makes sense she'd be exhausted... Still, for such a pivotal moment in season 17, you'd think there'd be slightly more jubilation, but we barely even see the news shared across the rest of the episode.

Instead we're presented with the usual bleak storylines as Maggie and Jo try to help a baby who is in need of a heart transplant. Then there's a newly married couple that pretty swiftly annul their marriage with a quick swipe on a tablet, following a car crash and the comment "no one would miss you if you died" comment from the bride. Well, that ought to put the final nail in a marriage, we suppose.

Episode 12 sets out to show the other sides of an ongoing pandemic - the conspiracy theorists, as the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital try to treat a patient who doesn't believe in the virus sweeping the world and depleting hospital resources.

Follow our guide below to learn where to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online and stream all-new episode 12 from anywhere on earth today.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online from outside your country

Those abroad when the new Grey's Anatomy season 17 episode 12 lands may find they're unable to watch the medical drama's latest due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Grey's Anatomy online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 from abroad

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17 online: stream new episode 12 in US today

Grey's Anatomy season 17's latest episode will air on Thursday, April 15 at 9pm ET/PST and 8pm CT. It will then be available to stream on ABC’s catch-up service from Friday, April 16. If you’ve cut the cord, however, then select over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand. How to watch Grey's Anatomy without cable today Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for fans of Grey's Anatomy, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals lack. It's a great value replacement for cable, with Fubo's entry-level plan comprising over 100 channels from just $64.99 a month - after you take advantage of its FREE FuboTV trial offer, of course! Outside of the US? Watch ABC and Grey's Anatomy season 17 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17, episode 12: stream online in Canada now

Canadians can expect a rush of endorphins in tandem with their American neighbors, as CTV is broadcasting all-new Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12 this Thursday at 9pm ET/PT. The network will add new episodes to its on-demand platform once they’ve aired, and if you have a cable provider, this means they'll be available to watch online at no extra cost. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option. If you don't have it as part of a cable package, therefore, you're flat out of luck - a shame given how many equivalent services are available in other countries. Not in Canada right now? Canadians abroad will need to download a VPN to connect like they would at home and usurp any geo-blocking they may encounter.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17: stream new episodes online in the UK

To watch Grey's Anatomy online, on TV or stream its new season 17 episodes in the UK, you'll need to rely on premium telly provider Sky. The show returned with season 17 on Wednesday, April 7, available to watch on Sky Witness every week at 9pm BST. While Sky is typically thought of as expensive, there are actually some really great Sky TV deals and packages around right now. Otherwise, it has a streaming-only service in Now TV. Outside of the UK? As we mention above, you can avoid regional blocks by checking out a VPN solution - the secret to streaming your favourite films and TV shows from anywhere.

How to watch Grey's Anatomy season 17: stream every new episode online in Australia

It's a positive diagnosis for Aussie fans of this hit medical drama, as international streaming service Disney Plus is getting all the new Grey's Anatomy season 17 episodes this year. As tragic as some of this series’ storylines, Australians might have a long wait until discovering how Meredith, Miranda Bailey, Richard Webber and co. are impacted by Covid-19. As with the UK broadcast, there’s normally a few months delay between the original US debut and the Australian premiere. Keep an eye on Channel Seven, then, as this is where all-new Grey’s Anatomy episodes are initially aired, before being added to their catch-up service 7plus. Until that happy day, Aussie fans might console themselves by binge-watching all past episodes. Stan has the bulk of the series, offering seasons 1-14 from AUS$10 a month for their Basic plan. Meanwhile, seasons 15 and 16 remain on 7plus – and, as long as you register to the service, they're completely free to watch! Away from home? It's worth reiterating that anyone in Australia from a country where Grey's season 17 is available can try tuning into their home streaming service by using the VPN method outlined above.