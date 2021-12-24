How to watch Great Christmas Bake Off: It's a Sin special online for free anywhere

Audio player loading…

This year's Christmas TV schedule brings together two of the best things to come out of Britain in 2021 - Russell T. Davis' It's a Sin and Bake Off! Joining forces for the festive period, find out how to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off online for free this year for an extra special spin as the Bake Off tent and the Pink Palace become one.

Watch The Great Christmas Bake Off online When?: Saturday, December 25 at 8pm GMT Stream for FREE in the UK: Channel 4 / All 4 (UK) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

While It's a Sin may have graced our TV screens all the way back at the beginning of 2021, it's never really left us. With its heart-wrenching depiction of a gang of friends living it up in London in the 80s, life is irrevocably changed by the AIDs epidemic when it hits far too close to home.

What better way to mend the cracks it left us with some wholesome baking turned festive disaster?

Hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas, Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, and Shaun Dooley will be dec'd out in fairy lights and tinsel and donning an apron for this year's Great Christmas Bake Off. And, of course, judges Pru and Paul - the latter likely to be wearing an ugly Christmas jumper... it's tradition!

For It's a Sin and Bake Off fans alike it's not to be missed, so make sure you know exactly when and how to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off online from anywhere and 100% for free.

How to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off for free in the UK

Channel 4 La! The residents of the Pink Palace are back, this time in the Bake Off tent. Sure to be rustling up some festive treats, we can't wait for mince pies and Christmas pud when the episode airs on free-to-air channel, Channel 4 at 8pm GMT on Christmas Day. Whether you choose to watch live or on catch-up, you can do so on a number of devices through the channel's on-demand streaming platform, All4. You'll need to create an account to watch, but don't worry - you won't be asked for any payment details. The All 4 app is available across a number of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and media streamers like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku, and Now TV. Select Smart TVs also have All 4 built into its interface. Episodes usually stay on All4 to watch back for up to 30 days after their original air date.

How to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off online from anywhere in the world

If you're jingling all the way outside of the country this Christmas, you won't be able to stream from abroad or access All4.

Don't chance missing a baking catastrophe thanks to geo-restrictions, though. While these restrictions may prevent you from accessing certain services and content, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable, and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to All 4 and start watching The Great Christmas Bake Off as if you were back at home

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Can I watch The Great Christmas Bake Off online anywhere else in the world?

While fans in the US can usually enjoy The Great British Baking Show as it's known across the Atlantic with a Netflix subscription, there is a whole year delay of its festive specials.

Just announced, The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 include the two episodes aired last year in the UK - The Great Christmas Bake Off 2020 and The Great New Year's Bake Off 2020/21. That means those in the US aren't likely to be able to watch The Great Christmas Bake Off 2021 until next year.

Things are even less promising for those in Canada, where The Great British Baking Show, airing on CBC, only aired last year's season over summer.

Down Under in Australia we would expect the festive special to be available in the new year, following the final of season 12 dropping on Binge on January 18.