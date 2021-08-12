How to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time: stream online from Friday

You don't actually need a maths degree to enjoy Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, the re-released version of the fourth and purportedly final chapter in the “Rebuild of Evangelion” film series. It’s a pop culture phenomenon in Japan, and viewers worldwide can now stream the thrilling conclusion from August 13. Read on as we explain how to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video.
Release date: Friday, August 13 2021
Directors: Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki
Stars: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yuko Miyamura, Maaya Sakamoto, Akira Ishida
Run time: 155 minutes
Rating: 16+
Part of the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise originated by writer and chief director Hideaki Anno, the films began by “rebuilding" the plot of the TV series.
15 years after an apocalyptic event called the 'Second Impact' wiped out half the human population, the city of Tokyo-3 finds itself under attack by alien beings called Angels. It’s left to young teen Shinji to protect humanity by piloting an Evangelion – a humanoid-mecha hybrid – to stop the impending threat.
Production delays meant a 9-year hiatus between the release of part three and the fourth instalment. It finally debuted in Japan to much acclaim in March, before being re-released in June with extra material as Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time.
We begin the final film in Paris with Misato and her anti-NERV group tasked with saving the city in just 12 minutes. Meanwhile, viewers are reunited with Shinji (Megumi Ogata), Rei (Megumi Hayashibara) and Asuka (Yūko Miyamura) as they desperately seek shelter on the outskirts of Tokyo-3.
The most accessible film in this mega franchise promises to thrill anime fans and newbies alike. So, read on as we explain how to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time online with Amazon Prime Video now.
How to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time FREE exclusively on Amazon Prime Video today
Amazon and its Prime Video streaming platform have the exclusive rights to Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, which you can watch online from Friday, August 13 with a FREE Prime Video trial. It’s also making the first three entries in the beloved franchise available to view on the very same day!
Amazon's streaming service comes standard with any and all Amazon Prime memberships, as well as seeing if Prime's combination of top-notch entertainment, exclusive deals, and premium delivery is right for you.
If you decide you like it and want to keep it, Prime costs:
- US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year
- UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year
- Canada: $7.99 per month or $79 for the year
- Australia: $6.99 per month or $59 for the year
Subscribers can access the service in web browsers, on smart TVs, iOS and Android smartphones/tablets, games consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X, streaming boxes and dongles like those made by Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, as well as a number of compatible Blu-ray players.
How to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time from abroad
If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.
Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.
