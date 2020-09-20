Emmys live stream: how to watch 2020 awards ceremony online from anywhere

The TV industry’s biggest event of the year takes place on Sunday in a virtual setting - read on to find out to watch the Emmys 2020 online from wherever you are in the world.
The three-hour event will have the familiar face of Jimmy Kimmel as host who will be fronting the ceremony for the third-time, however the show itself will be a very different affair.
The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be a virtual ceremony. broadcast live on ABC in the states on Sunday, September 20 at 8pm ET or 5pm PT.
While Kimmel will be hosting from a stage inside of Los Angeles' Staples Center, seats inside the auditorium will be empty, nor will there be a red carpet leading into it. Instead you can expect a mix of live reaction shots of nominees and pre-recorded acceptance speeches.
Leading the nominations this year is HBO's Watchmen, with the stunning superhero drama inspired by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons's graphic novel scooping a massive 26 nods. Elsewhere, Amazon's period drama The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been handed 20 nominations, while Netflix crime show Ozark has an impressive 18.
The night's big award for Outstanding Drama Series will be battled out between Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, Killing Eve, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Stranger Things and Succession.
Read on to discover how to watch 2020's Emmys live on Sunday no matter where you are in the world.
How to watch 2020 Emmy Award online from outside your country
It's easy to watch the 2020 Emmy Awards live even if you're out of the country and there isn't local TV coverage. The solution is to download a VPN, which allows you to get around pesky geo-blocking restrictions and watch the Emmys online from pretty much anywhere.
A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a simple (and completely legal) bit of software kit that changes your IP address so that you can access shows like the Emmy Awards 2020 live or on demand, as they become available - just like you would if you were at home.
Choosing a VPN can be hard, as there are literally hundreds of competing applications vying for a place on your computer or mobile device. We've done the hard work, though, and after testing all of the most popular Virtual Private Networks can wholeheartedly recommend ExpressVPN as the best in the world right now.
It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. Plus, it's compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. Better still, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee means you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. If you like it or know you need a top-notch VPN in your life, a limited-time deal lets you purchase an annual ExpressVPN plan and get 3 months extra FREE – a saving of nearly 50% on what our experts rate as an essential bit of software.
Once installed, simply select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be privy to all the live Emmys action, no matter where in the world you are.
How to watch the Emmys 2020 online for free in the US
This year's Emmy Awards air live on Sunday night at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on ABC. So as long as you can normally access ABC (either on TV or online) then you're good to go.
If you can't get ABC, then TV streaming services like AT&T Now will also you access to ABC.
- AT&T Now: Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream.
- YouTube TV: $44.99 for over 70 channels. Double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code.
Watch Emmys 2020 online in Canada
Canada's CTV is your one-stop shop for watching the Emmys north of the border. It'll be airing the ceremony live on Sunday at 8pm ET and coverage can be easily accessed via its website for free. If you're on the move, the CTV app has your Emmys live stream needs covered and is available for a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices.
If you find yourself outside of the country during the awards, don't forget you can get a great value VPN deal and enjoy CTV's coverage - no hassle.
How to watch the Emmy Awards 2020 in the UK
The bad news is that this year's Emmy awards once again won't be broadcast live in the UK.
Instead, Sky One is set to show an edited tape delay of the ceremony on Monday at 11pm BST. The station is available on all entry-level Sky TV packages.
But if you're desperate to see the opening of the envelopes as they happen, you could use a VPN as discussed above. This will mean signing up for and logging in to a service that shows it elsewhere (e.g. Hulu, YouTube TV etc) and then using a VPN to virtually relocate your IP address to that country so you can watch as if you were there.
How to watch Emmy Awards 2020 online in Australia
Luckily for anyone in Australia, if you have a cable subscription, then you can watch the 2020 Emmy Awards on Foxtel’s Fox Arena at 10am AEST on Monday, September 21.
The network also offers a free trial, so you could sign up for the service just to watch the Awards show.
The Emmy Awards 2020: The key nominations
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson — Black-ish
Don Cheadle — Black Monday
Ted Danson — The Good Place
Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy — Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef — Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae — Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali — Ramy
Alan Arkin — The Komsinky Method
Andre Braugher — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper — The Good Place
Daniel Levy — Schitt's Creek
Tony Shalhoub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden — The Good Place
Betty Gilpin — GLOW
Marin Hinkle — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek
Yvonne Orji — Insecure
Cecily Strong — Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Driver — Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Eddie Murphy — Saturday Night Live
Dev Patel — Modern Love
Brad Pitt — Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard — Modern Family
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett — A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler — The Politician
Maya Rudolph — The Good Place
Maya Rudolph — Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman — Ozark
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Steve Carell — The Morning Show
Brian Cox — Succession
Billy Porter — Pose
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston — The Morning Show
Olivia Colman — The Crown
Jodie Comer — Killing Eve
Laura Linney — Ozark
Sandra Oh — Killing Eve
Zendaya — Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun — Succession
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Mark Duplass — The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito — Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
Bradley Whitford — The Handmaid's Tale
Jeffrey Wright — Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown
Laura Dern — Big Little Lies
Julia Garner — Ozark
Thandie Newton — Westworld
Fiona Shaw — Killing Eve
Sarah Snook — Succession
Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley — The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman — The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones — This Is Us
James Cromwell — Succession
Giancarlo Esposito — The Mandalorian
Andrew Scott — Black Mirror
Martin Short — The Morning Show
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel — The Handmaid's Tale
Laverne Cox — Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones — Succession
Phylicia Rashad — This Is Us
Cicely Tyson — How to Get Away With Murder
Harriet Walter — Succession
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons — Watchmen
Hugh Jackman — Bad Education
Paul Mescal — Normal People
Jeremy Pope — Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America
Shira Haas — Unorthodox
Regina King — Watchmen
Octavia Spencer — Self Made
Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Watchmen
Jovan Adepo — Watchmen
Tituss Burgess — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr. — Watchmen
Dylan McDermott — Hollywood
Jim Parsons — Hollywood
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba — Mrs. America
Toni Collette — Unbelievable
Margo Martindale — Mrs. America
Jean Smart — Watchmen
Holland Taylor — Hollywood
Tracey Ullman — Mrs. America
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession