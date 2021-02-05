How to watch Earwig and the Witch online: stream new Studio Ghibli movie on HBO Max

10-year-old Earwig was left at St Morwald's orphanage as a baby... and she loves it there. The very last thing Earwig wants is to be adopted, but one day an odd couple comes knocking, and she's taken away to be a workhorse for Bella Yaga, a selfish witch who's struggling with her spells, and the demonic Mandrake, who must never be disturbed. Read on as we explain how you can watch Earwig and the Witch online and stream the new Studio Ghibli film on HBO Max today.

How to watch Earwig and the Witch online Release date: February 5, 2021 (US-only) Director: Goro Miyazaki Cast: Taylor Paige Henderson, Vanessa Marshall, Richard E. Grant, Dan Stevens, Kacey Musgraves Run time: 82 minutes Rating: PG Stream now: subscribe to HBO Max for $14.99 (US-only) Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial (US credit card required)

How is she supposed to escape such powerful clutches? Earwig is smarter than her captors realize, and she has some hidden talents up her sleeve - talents she may have inherited from her mysterious mother.

"A hole left by a witch can only be filled by a witch," warns The Mandrake, as Earwig, with a little help from Thomas the talking cat, begins to plot her revenge and piece together the events that led to her winding up at the orphanage.

Based on the children's book by Diana Wynne Jones, who also wrote the materials that the brilliant, bonkers Howl's Moving Castle was based on, Earwig and the Witch is Studio Ghibli's first ever 3D CG animated release, something that's generated a surprising amount of controversy.

But though it may look a little different, Earwig is a true Studio Ghibli hero, a pocket-sized bundle of mischief with an inspirational spirit of determination. Here's how to watch Earwig and the Witch online and stream the latest from the iconic Japanese

How to watch Earwig and the Witch online in the US exclusively with HBO Max

Earwig and the Witch lands on streaming service HBO Max on Friday, February 5 - just two days after the film premieres at select theaters in the US. An HBO Max subscription costs $14.99 a month and gets you one of the most premium content libraries in the world, including top-drawer HBO shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Succession, as well as curated titles from Turner Classic Movies, and picks from Warner Brothers’ 100-year library. It’s also the exclusive home of all seasons of Friends and the entire Studio Ghibli back catalog. HBO Max will also be the temporary home of the entire Warner Bros. 2021 film roster, which includes Judas and the Black Messiah, Godzilla Vs Kong, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Dune, and The Matrix 4. It's compatible with iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and laptops and PCs. If you’re outside of the US, you won’t be able to access HBO Max, as it’s currently only available in that country. However, all you need to do is download a VPN (as detailed above) to unlock all of its high-quality content from absolutely anywhere in the world. Note that HBO Max only accepts US credit cards as a form of payment when subscribing to its service, so have yours handy if you're try to sign up from abroad to help smooth things along.

How to watch Earwig and the Witch from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for work or taking a well-deserved vacation, geo-blocks will prevent you from connecting to regional services and streaming Earwig and the Witch online.

Luckily, there’s a simple fix. Downloading a Virtual Private Network (VPN) will let you to change your IP address to that of any country in the world: meaning you can access your preferred VOD platform online from anywhere – just as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch Earwig and the Witch online from anywhere

How to watch Earwig and the Witch online in Canada today

As in the US, Earwig and the Witch hit Canadian theaters on February 3, and you’ll be able to purchase it from Cineplex from February 12. If you're a US resident who already subscribes to HBO Max, you might want to download a VPN to catch Earwig and the Witch online from Canada.

Those in the UK wanting to catch Studio Ghibli's first 3D CGI animated film will have to wait a little bit longer, with Earwig and the Witch set to be released in Blighty later this year. We anticipate that with the pandemic ongoing, it will arrive as a PVOD release on a familiar platform sometime this Spring. Americans abroad with an HBO Max subscription won’t be able to stream Earwig and the Witch unless they download and install a VPN. As detailed above, it’s super-easy to do and means you can watch your favourite films and TV shows from anywhere.

The cinema experience is once again viable in Australia, and Earwig and the Witch is being shown at theatres Down Under from February 4. We also expect it to become available to rent and buy soon, via the likes of Amazon Prime Video or Microsoft Store. Watch this space! As already mentioned, if you’re a HBO Max subscriber who's abroad right now you’ll need a VPN to connect to your regional streaming platform. Not only will it let you change your IP address and connect to all the subscriptions and services you pay for in your country of residence, it also helps keep your personal data safe online, too.