How to watch Double Shot at Love online: stream season 2 from anywhere

Jersey Shore bachelors Pauly D and Vinny are back out on the hunt for love and are heading to Las Vegas - read on to find out how to watch Double Shot at Love and stream every season 2 episode online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Double Shot at Love cheat sheet The second season of the dating reality show debuts June 11 on MTV in the US at 9pm ET/PT. MTV can be watched live and on demand without cable via Sling TV - all of its bundles including the Comedy Extra add-on that gets you MTV are currently enjoying a FREE trial offer so you can get your Double Shot fix and see if it's right for you.

The show started life as a spin-off of 2007's A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila, with the first season seeing Pauly and Vinny engage in a Bachelor-like competition where 20 women competed to win their hearts.

The follow-up reunites the duo as they resume their hunt for love in Vegas - and they're bring some of their exes also coming along for the ride. Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese, Nikki Hall and Susan “Suzi” Baidy all feature, while a host of fresh faces are also being added into the mix.

Ditching the competition element of the first season, with no weekly eliminations this time round, the pair will simply be hoping to find romance on the casino floors of Sin City. Read on for how to watch Double Shot at Love season 2 online and stream every new episode from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Double Shot at Love season 2 from outside your country

If you happen to be away from home, don't despair. You can easily keep up with the latest antics from Vinny and Pauly D from nearly anywhere, despite the pesky geo-blocking many services impose to region-lock content.

The solution to this comes in the form of a VPN, which changes your IP address so that you can access your favorite shows just like you would at home, including Double Shot at Love season 2.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, although we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be privy to all the backbiting and romance that the new series has to offer.

How to watch Double Shot at Love season 2 online in the US for FREE

If you have cable, Double Shot at Love season 2 is broadcast every Thursday on MTV at 9pm ET / PT and then available to stream via MTV's online portal and app. Best of all, it's free - just input your TV provider details to watch away. Alternatively, there are numerous cord-cutting services that have your viewing needs covered. One of the best deals right now is for Sling TV, which offers MTV channels as part of its $5 a month Comedy Extra add-on. You need to have a Sling Blue or Orange bundle first, though, but fortunately both those packages and all available extras have a FREE trial offer going right now. Check it out for your Vinny and Pauly fix - and to see if it's the right streaming service for you in the long run. Remember, should you find yourself outside of the US for whatever reason, you can always use a VPN to access the streaming service you would normally use at home. -

How to watch Double Shot at Love season 2 online in Canada

On the plus side, Canadian dating show fans can watch season 2 of Double Shot at Love at the same time as the US on MTV Canada - every Thursday at 9pm ET/PT. You can watch live online here, or via the MTV iOS or Android apps - though you'll need to sign in with your TV provider details for full access. The slightly less rosy news is that outside of cable-based offerings, there aren't any streaming options for MTV as far as we're aware. Anyone away from home this week, consider using a VPN to get around those pesky geo-blocking restrictions and watch TV just like you would in Canada.

Can you watch Double Shot at Love in the UK?

British fans of MTV's reality shows aren't well served, often having to wait several months before new seasons are broadcast, long after they aired in the States. It looks like being a similar state of affairs for season 2 of Double Shot at Love, with no confirmed UK broadcast date from MTV UK which holds the rights to the program in the region. However, Double Shot season 1 can be purchased on Amazon Prime Video for those who really miss the Jersey Shore bros and new season 2 episodes may also be available to buy once they've aired in the US. Anyone in the UK from countries like the US or Canada where it is possible to watch Double Shot at Love, can simply grab a VPN as described above and stream episodes just like you would at home. Note that a credit card registered to the country that the service is based in may be required to sign-up - so have this to hand to get up and running quickly.

