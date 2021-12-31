How to watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

If there's one New Year's bash actually worth going to, it's the late, great Dick Clark's annual jamboree, and this year it's bigger than ever thanks to an exciting expansion to San Juan, to mark the 500 years of the Walled City. With King of Reggaetón Daddy Yankee performing from Puerto Rico, there's no way you won't get into the spirit, so read on as we explain how to watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 from anywhere - including for free.

Watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 Date: Friday, December 31 Time: 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 5pm PT Host cities: New York City / Los Angeles / New Orleans, United States; San Juan, Puerto Rico Live stream: ABC or via FREE FuboTV trial (US) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days

Fantasy Island star Roselyn Sanchez will be co-hosting from Distrito T-Mobile, and the multi-talented Billy Porter will be anchoring proceedings (and performing) from the Mississippi River in New Orleans' French Quarter.

Multi-platinum R&B singer Ciara is once again the hostess with the most in the City of Angels, while YouTuber Liza Koshy will be on the ground in Times Square, with Ryan Seacrest threading everything together in his 17th year on hosting duties.

There's a little bit of something for everyone in this year's headliners, with LL Cool J, Avril Lavigne, French Montana, Journey, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, and Walker Hayes all set to take center stage during the five-and-a-half-hour celebration.

It's the last and the first must-watch event of the year, so scroll down to find out how to watch a Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 stream.

Love sport? How to watch an NFL live stream of every game this season

How to watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022 in US with and without cable

ABC website As ever, ABC is the home of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022, with coverage of the bonanza starting at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 5pm PT on Friday evening. If you get the channel through your TV package, you can also live stream Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022 via the ABC website, though you'll need to log in with your cable provider details. How to watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve without cable If you don't have ABC on cable, don't worry. The excellent and comprehensive over-the-top streaming service FuboTV carries ABC as part of its line-up of more than 100 channels, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked. But best of all, it offers a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial, so you can see if it's right for you before parting with your money.

How to watch a Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022 stream from outside your country

If you're ringing in the New Year from abroad this year but fancy a taste of home, you won't be able to stream Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022 as you would at home, due to annoying geo-restrictions.

However, you can get around them by using a VPN or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable, and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've thoroughly tested all of the major VPNs, and our No. 1 pick is ExpressVPN. It's fast, easy to use, and packs a great range of security features. You can also use it across a huge range of devices, including Android and Apple smartphones, the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. If you want to stay safe online and watch your preferred broadcast from anywhere, you won't find anything better than ExpressVPN. Better still, you can get an extra 3 months FREE if you sign up for an annual plan. And there's nothing to lose because if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to FuboTV or the ABC website and watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2022 as if you were back at home