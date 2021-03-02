How to watch Debris online: stream NBC's new sci-fi TV show from anywhere

With a roster heaped with sci-fi dab hands, this extraterrestrial detective show looks like it has all the elements to be a smash hit. Helmed by J.H. Wyman, the creator of science fiction cult classics Fringe and Almost Human, the show centers on two transatlantic agents who are brought together to investigate wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft. Read on as we explain how to watch Debris online and stream every new episode wherever you are today.

Strewn across the Western Hemisphere, the debris appears to have mysterious effects on mankind, with the duo tasked with containing its dangers.

In the case of this new drama, that means former Holby City and Doctor Who star Riann Steele as the sharp British MI-6 investigator Finola Jones, while Texas Chain Saw Massacre's Jonathan Tucker features as her cocky CIA counterpart, Bryan Beneventi.

Music fans will recognize rapper and poet Scroobius Pip, who continues his acting career following his appearance in Taboo, as the show's mysterious antagonist Anson Ash, while Bloodline star Norbert Leo Butz plays CIA branch director Craig Maddox.

Already drawing favorable comparisons from critics to The X-Files thanks to its case-of-the-week format, follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Debris online and stream the new NBC show from anywhere.

How to watch Debris online in the US

Debris is exclusive to NBC in the US, and new episodes air every Monday night at 10pm ET/PT. You can also tune in online via the NBC website (log-in with details of your cable provider) or via the Peacock service. It’s $$4.99 a month for the Peacock Premium tier you'll likely need to watch new episodes Debris soon after they air on NBC linear TV. Alternatively, to watch live, you'll want an over-the-top streaming service - try a FREE FuboTV trial today as it includes the channel and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Outside of the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go - all you need is a reliable VPN. Our latest 2021 testing shows our recommended VPN for watching Debris online is working well with FuboTV, Peacock and other major US streaming services from abroad.

How to watch Debris online from outside your country

For those of you abroad when Debris crash lands, you’ll be unable to watch the series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Debris online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

