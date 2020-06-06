How to watch Dear Class of 2020 online from anywhere in the world

They've had to take their final classes on Zoom away from campus and they're set to miss the blow-out fun of a regular in-person graduation ceremony, but there's nevertheless a star-studded treat in-store for this year’s crop of high school and college students.

Featuring speeches and appearances from Barack and Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, and BTS, read on to find out how to watch YouTube's Class of 2020 virtual graduation ceremony from anywhere in the world this weekend.

Dear Class of 2020 - cheat sheet The virtual commencement will stream exclusively on YouTube on June 6, with the event set to begin at 3pm ET. The marathon ceremony and aftershow is set to last for around six hours - so get comfortable!

The live-streamed commencement is set to bring together film and music stars, global leaders and online influencers to celebrate the achievements of this year's finishing students and hopefully lessen the anticlimactic ending for them.

As well as as the Obamas and Beyonce, the six-hour event is also set to see inspirational messages and speeches given by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Alicia Keys,and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

On top of all of that, there's also a pretty impressive list of A-List musical performances to look forward to as well. The ceremony will be interspersed with live performances from Lizzo, Camila Cabello and Chloe x Halle, while K-Pop sensations BTS will be headlining a grad-night party after the speeches have finished, alongside CNCO, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Grab your mortar board and read on as we tell you all the best ways to watch Dear Class of 2020 and live stream the graduation celebration no matter where you are on Earth.

How to watch Dear Class of 2020: live stream for FREE in the US

The virtual graduation event will be streamed live online from 3pm EDT on YouTube this Saturday, June 6. As well as being able to watch YouTube on the web, the video sharing platform also has apps for pretty much any device you've ever heard of - including Android, iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, Roku, Fire TV, and more. If you don't already have it downloaded, a quick search on your hardware of choice should get you up and running. Best of all, the event is absolutely free - so you can watch the event live stream without paying a penny. The only caveat is that the YouTube feed may not be available to some viewers outside of the US. If you're from the States but are currently abroad for whatever reason, then you also have an option - which we explain in full below.

How to watch Dear Class of 2020 live online from abroad

If you've been looking forward to watching the this weekend's ceremony but are outside the US this weekend, you may run into problems. If you try the YouTube stream only to be told it's unavailable in your region, you'll have to find a route around the geo-blocking.

Anyone from the US who's currently outside of the country could consider using a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content and services you already pay for back home - just from anywhere in the world.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch the graduation event at home from anywhere on the planet.