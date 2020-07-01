How to watch Celebrity MasterChef 2020: stream the new series online for free and from anywhere

One of Britain's favourite cooking shows is back this week - and it's all about the celebs this time round. Having crowned 32-year-old Thomas Frake the best amateur chef in the country earlier this year, it's now time for MasterChef's red carpet cousin to grace the BBC with its presence, as a lineup of 20 vaguely recognisable faces all look to prove they've at least opened a tin of baked beans before. Read on as our guide explains just how easy it is to watch Celebrity MasterChef 2020 from anywhere in the world.

Watch Celebrity MasterChef 2020 for free Celebrity MasterChef 2020 starts on Wednesday, July 1 - when it debuts at 9pm on BBC One. Subsequent episodes will air on different days and at different times - but they''ll always be on the BBC. This means it's free to watch MasterChef on BBC iPlayer- and Brits outside of the country can access the service from abroad by using a VPN.

Scroll down for the full Celebrity MasterChef 2020 lineup, but if you're just after the headline acts, then we can definitely save you some time - because it's all about Judy Murray and John Barnes.

That's right. Scotland's very own Tiger Mum will be giving us a glimpse of how she turned Andy and Jamie into the tennis champions they are today, while the Liverpool and England football legend will be hoping his culinary skills match up to his rapping and goal scoring prowess.

Other noteworthy competitors include the actor Phil Daniels, RuPaul UK finalist Baga Chipz, and a pair of British Olympians - women's field hockey gold medalist Sam Quek and rowing icon Sir Matthew Pinsent. They'll both be hoping to emulate last year's winner and fellow Olympic gold medallist, former track and field star Greg Rutherford.

As ever, the competition will be judged by perennial pudding-fancier Gregg Wallace and his straight-talking Aussie sidekick, John Torode. Will this year's cohort actually be able to tell their pork pies from their piccalilli? Here's how to watch Celebrity MasterChef 2020 online and find out.

How to watch Celebrity MasterChef 2020 in the UK

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 debuts on Wednesday, July 1 at 9pm BST on BBC One. After that, the next episodes are scheduled for Friday, July 3 at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. And because Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One, it couldn't be easier to stream the new series online, thanks to the Beeb's excellent iPlayer app. It's completely free to use for anyone with a valid TV license - just sign-up with your email address and UK postcode and you're away. UK residents abroad may struggle to get the same easy access they would at home - but in fact, all you need is a top-notch VPNand you'll get the same coverage you would in Blighty. Here's how it works.

How to watch Celebrity MasterChef 2020 from abroad

While anyone in the UK will find it easy to watch Celebrity MasterChef, Brits who find themselves away from home may encounter a problem accessing the service's online streaming platform - due to geo-blocking.

Where this is the case, people who hold a valid TV license in the UK could consider using a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content and services you already pay for back home - but from anywhere in the world.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch your favourite shows just like you normally would.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020: full lineup

As per the BBC, the 20 contestants looking to plate themselves up glory in this year's Celebrity MasterChef are:

Actors Shyko Amos, Phil Daniels and Felicity Montagu

Actor and comedian Crissy Rock

Comedian Judi Love

Recording artist Myles Stephenson

Musician Lady Leshurr

Conductor for the Kingdom Choir, Karen Gibson

Television presenters Gethin Jones and Dom Littlewood

Travel presenter Amar Latif

Television and radio presenter Jeff Brazier

Broadcaster and internet personality Riyadh Khalaf

Olympic gold medallists and sports presenters Sam Quek MBE and Sir Matthew Pinsent CBE

RuPaul UK finalist and drag artist Baga Chipz

Reality personality Pete Wicks

Apprentice star and entrepreneur Thomas Skinner

Tennis coach Judy Murray OBE

Football legend John Barnes MBE