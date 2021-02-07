How to watch CBS: live stream latest 2021 news, sports and TV online from anywhere

One of America's biggest national broadcasters, CBS has it all, from 24/7 news coverage and hit TV shows to some of the biggest games in all of sports. Most obviously, it's the exclusive home of Super LV this year and where to head for a Super Bowl live stream today - but for many people, it's their go-to channel every day thanks to this attractive mix of news, sports and entertainment programming. Read on as we explain how to watch a CBS live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Founded in 1929, the network is one of America's oldest and has a rock-solid reputation for providing accurate news reporting as well as being home to some of the nation's favorite shows. Roll back the years and it's CBS we've got to thank for The Dick Van Dyke Show, Cheers, and Frasier. More recently, it's given us the NCIS and CSI family of shows, plus newer hits like The Stand and 2 Broke Girls.

Aware that not everyone wants or can afford cable these days, many of these are now available on its great value CBS All Access streaming service (soon to be renamed Paramount Plus and offer even more content), which costs as little as $5.99 a month after a free trial - and some, like The Stand, are even exclusive to it.

Throw in its rights to some of the biggest NFL, NCAA basketball, PGA golf, and Champions League soccer events on the sporting calendar - plus regular breaking news updates and a dedicated news channel - and you've an enviable mix that will keep you both informed and entertained, whether you want to watch live or on-demand at your convenience.

Read on for all the ways you can watch a CBS live stream online from anywhere on earth - whether it's a one-off for tonight's big game or you want to tune in all 365 days of the year, our guide has you covered.

Related: how to sign up for a CBS All Access free trial

How to watch a CBS live stream from outside your country

If you’re currently travelling abroad for work or out of the country, watching your preferred US TV channel may be difficult, as some viewing options could be geo-blocked. Thankfully, there’s an easy fix that will let you watch a CBS live stream online from anywhere.

By downloading a VPN, you can watch no matter where you’re currently located. This simple piece of software changes your IP address to one in a different country where the debate is being broadcast, so you can stream it as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch CBS online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

CBS live stream 2021: how to watch every CBS channel online in the US

If you've got CBS on cable - and as a national broadcaster, it comes with most basic packages - then just head to the CBS website and the 'TV Provider' menu bar option. Anyone without cable has plenty of options, too, with the network's in-house CBS All Access streaming platform costing from $5.99 a month and offering a wide range of live and on-demand programming. There's a free trial on offer, too, so you can see for yourself what it's all about. However, for the complete CBS live TV experience, you may want to look at an over-the-top streaming service. In the case of CBS, we recommend FuboTV, as it's one of the few providers with a deal allowing it to broadcast the network's CBS stable of channels, just as you'd get with cable. It's a complete cable replacement service, with its entry-level family plan costing $64.99 a month for over 120 channels including the CBS family - and based on our latest testing, Americans abroad will find it works well with our recommended No. 1 VPN, so they can watch it from anywhere.

You can watch CBS live and stream other US channels on a number of other services these days. As an unbiased site, it's our duty to give you all the options available to you - so here are some more popular and reliable ways to watch CBS online in the US.

Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch news live online including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

$54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch news live online including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices. AT&T TV Now $55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month.

$55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month. YouTube TV $65 per month - YouTube’s live streaming service will give you access to all of the channels you’ll need to watch news online in 2021 including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. YouTube TV also has flexible contracts and no extra fees for HD or cancellation.

Read more: