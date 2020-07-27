How to watch Canada's Drag Race: stream every new episode online from anywhere

Canada is the latest country to sissy that walk, with a new incarnation of the epic Drag Race franchise seeing 12 'Queens of the North' sashay for a $100,000 prize - and more importantly, the title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar. Catch all of this sick’ning new series by following our guide below as we explain how to watch Canada’s Drag Race online this summer.

Canada's Drag Race cheat sheet Canada’s Drag Race premiered on Thursday, July 2 through Canadian streaming platform Crave. It drops an hour-long episode at the same time every week, 9pm ET. In the US, Logo TV started airing it on July 27 at 8pm ET, while it's absolutely FREE to watch the latest episodes in the UK thanks to the BBC and iPlayer.

The latest global spin-off of the fabulous RuPaul's Drag Race franchise is as fresh and fierce as they came. For a start, there’s the completely revamped line-up of judges: actor and LGBTQ+ activist Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, supermodel Stacey McKenzie, and RuPaul season 11’s Brook Lynn Hytes, who’ll be the first ex-contestant to bag a judging slot. But, although the mischievous Ru is conspicuously absent, she’ll be popping up via Rumail - setting the weekly challenge no less!

Among the contestants desperate to hear “shantay, you stay” are Bahamian queen Anastarzia Anaquway, the cheekily named Juice Boxx, ‘Two Spirit’ contestant Ilona Verley, the Guyanese Priyanka, Scarlett BoBo, Rita Baga, and Lemon, whose killer catchphrase is “I’m about to make these girls feel real bitter.” As ever, the judges will have help evaluating the girls' Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent from a plethora of celebrity guests, including Elisha Cuthbert, Tom Green, Allie X… and yes, our sour-faced squirrel friend Michelle Visage!

We love seeing the stunning diversity of drag from the Canadian LGBTQ+ scene and know you'll be just as psyched when you see the new show. So, strap yourself in and prepare to fall in love with even more queens - here's how to watch Canada’s Drag Race online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Canada’s Drag Race online from outside your country

If you find yourself travelling abroad when the latest episode of Canada’s Drag Race drops, don’t be stopped by geo-blocks. If you’re in a country where this content isn’t available, you can download a VPN to circumvent regional blocks - allowing you to watch Canada’s Drag Race using a service you’re subscribed to back home.

Watch Canada's Drag Race for FREE in the UK

Oh, those lucky Brits might have it the best. BBC Three acquired the rights to Canada’s Drag Race and will be streaming it through BBC iPlayer, a FREE to view service (given you have a paid television licence, of course). The first episode came out on Friday July 3, with a new episode dropping every Friday in time for the weekend. If you stan the drag franchise but have temporarily sashayed to another country, remember that downloading a VPN will let you connect to your usual VoD platform in a few easy steps, just by changing your IP address.

How to watch Canada's Drag Race online in the US

Canada's Drag Race came to US cable TV on July 27, with episodes airing on Logo TV at 8pm ET/7pm CT on Monday nights. However, you can fast-track watching the show thanks to WOWPresents Plus, the self-dubbed “official streamer of all things drag,” which gifts Americans access to RuPaul’s international shows (including Drag Race UK and Season 2 of Drag Race Thailand). It has every episode of Canada's Drag race available for streaming right now, and better still, you can bask in the warm glow of its week-long free trial before being charged the low-price of $3.99 for monthly access. If you’re a drag aficionado or RuPaul obsessive, you won’t want to miss its impressive library of original content that includes Werq the World, Untucked, and Transformations. Of course, if you’ve ended up abroad for work you could find keeping up with the backstage shade and post-elimination drama problematic, thanks to geo-blocking restrictions. The best way to avoid this, as we’ve already detailed, is to bag a VPN like ExpressVPN. That way you can connect to your streaming service back home and watch Canada’s Drag Race no matter where you are.

Stream Canada’s Drag Race and watch online in Canada

This cool Canadian-maple version of Drag Race was co-commissioned by OutTV and Crave, and is available to watch through both of their online platforms. New episodes come out weekly for 9pm ET and 6pm PT. It’s touted as a ‘Crave Original’ through its on Demand platform, so you can view it by subscribing to their entry level package at CND$9.99 per month. That’s pretty good considering Crave is home to hit TV shows like Game of Thrones, Billions and Star Trek: Picard as well the eleganza extravaganza of the RuPaul franchise. New ubscribers are entitled to a 7-day free trial and that week could let you enjoy plenty of death drops and lip-sync battles before shelling out a dime. Another way to get your drag fix is through OUTtvGO. Its content is LGBTQ+ focused and more limited than Crave, but because of this a monthly membership will only set you back CND$3.99 – or CND$39.99 annually.

How to watch Canada’s Drag Race online in Australia

What self-respecting, Priscilla Queen of the Desert-loving Aussie wouldn’t want to register to Stan? Not only will it stream episodes of Canada’s Drag Race onto its platform from July 3, but it’s the exclusive home of much RuPaul content: Drag Race Untucked, Drag Race UK, All Stars, you name it. Stan gregariously provides a 30-day free trial to new customers, allowing you to enjoy weeks of Drag Race and invest in the contestants’ struggles and triumphs. After this free period elapses, you’ll be charged AUS$9.99 for their base subscription (one stream in standard definition) but maintain access to a bounty of fresh film and TV content, such as Normal People, The Great, and Wolf Creek. Another option is WOWPresents Plus, whose programming allows an international audience to celebrate the art of drag. If this is more your cup of tea, it would cost AUS$5.49 a month after your 7-day free trial. It’s worth reiterating that the best VPNs will let you keep up to date with all the diva-like behavior, spectacular looks, and sisterhood that the new series is bound to offer.

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch Canada's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including this new venture north of the border - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a free 7-day trial on offer so you can shantay on over and check it out for yourself.