How to watch Brighton vs Everton and live stream Premier League online from anywhere

In the top four at the start of the day, Brighton are looking to continue their excellent start to the season. But Rafa Benitez will also see this as a chance to get three precious away points in the bag. Read on to find out how to watch the Premier League online and get a Brighton vs Everton live stream, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Graham Potter is already dealing with something of an injury crisis, with Danny Welbeck, Tariq Lamptey, Dan Burn and Joel Veltman potentially set to miss out, but Alexis Mac Allister and Jakub Moder have already demonstrated the impact that Brighton's squad players are capable of making. Much hinges on the fitness of Neal Maupay - the Frenchman scored in both of the Seagulls' opening games, but left the field early against Watford with a shoulder injury.

It's early days but Everton look much improved under the stewardship of Benitez, and while four points from two games is a solid enough return, it might have been six if it wasn't for some typically shambolic individual errors against Leeds last week.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has started the season in strong form, and can look forward to getting better service than he's been used to in recent seasons from new signings Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

Follow our guide to get a Brighton vs Everton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

More sport: see how to get a Paralympics live stream

How to watch Brighton vs Everton from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Brighton vs Everton live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Brighton vs Everton from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Can I watch a Brighton vs Everton Premier League live stream in the UK?

One of the few positives to come out of the global pandemic was that every Premier League match last season was legitimately available to watch live in the UK, provided you were a subscriber to Sky Sports, BT Sports and Amazon Prime Video. With capacity crowds now allowed back into stadiums, it's business as usual with the amount of matches being broadcast live in the region once again limited. That means no more 3pm Saturday afternoon kick-offs live on TV in the UK, so you won't be able to watch this game live... unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that is showing the game, such as Peacock or Optus Sport. While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream like you would at home, a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch EPL online in US without cable

FREE Brighton vs Everton live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Brighton vs Everton, which kicks off at 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday. Better still, there's a 1-month FREE trial deal that will allow you to watch DAZN and a good chunk of the 2021/22 Premier League season absolute free! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games plus Champions and Europa League action, every NFL game, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which means it's the place to watch Brighton vs Everton in the Land Down Under. The game kicks off at 12am AEST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Brighton vs Everton: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 1-month free trial so you can watch Brighton vs Everton at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 2am NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. Once that's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball action from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Brighton vs Everton: live stream Premier League action online in India