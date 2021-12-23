How to watch Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad Christmas Special online for free anywhere

Audio player loading…

Last seen quivering atop a diving platform in the Amalfi Coast, Bradley Walsh swaps sunshine for potential frostbite as Barney drags him to Iceland to follow in the snowprints of the mythical Yule Lads. Read on as we explain how to watch Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas free from anywhere - plus how to tune in early.

The Sausage Swiper and the Window [eeper are just two of the Yule Lads of Icelandic lore, a 13-strong family unit of mischief-makers emerge every Christmas to wreak havoc.

As we've seen over the past three seasons, one impish boy is often more than enough for poor old Bradley to deal with, and he'll be pushed to his limits yet again as they clamber across Icelandic glaciers, dive into the hot springs, and tentatively hit the slopes.

It's enough to make you want to wrap yourself in a blanket with a hot drink. Expect bickering aplenty in this hour-long festive special, and follow our guide so you know exactly when and how to watch Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas online from anywhere and 100% for free.

How to watch Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad Christmas Special for free in the UK

ITV Hub The Breaking Dad Christmas Special is being shown on on free-to-air channel ITV1 at 9pm GMT on Friday, December 24. However, you can watch it online ahead of broadcast, with the special landing on ITV Hub at 7am GMT on the same day. You can access the ITV Hub on a number of devices, including via the web on desktop, as well as on its dedicated Android and iOS apps. Media streamers such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku players also have the ITV Hub app, as well as games consoles like Xbox One/S and Nvidia Shield.

How to watch Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad Christmas Special online from anywhere

If you're celebrating Christmas abroad this year, you won't be able to stream the Breaking Dad Christmas special as you would at home, due to annoying geo-restrictions.

However, you can get around them by using a VPN or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable, and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Breaking Dad Christmas special from anywhere

