How to watch Boxing at Olympics 2020: free live stream, 2021 schedule and more

Boxing is one of the oldest and most decorated Olympic sports, regularly giving fans an early look at the world champions of the future. Mohammed Ali (then Cassius Clay), Oscar De La Hoya, Sugar Ray Leonard, George Foreman and current world heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua are among those to win gold in the past, so don't miss out. Wondering how you can watch boxing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021? We cover all that and more in this Olympics boxing live stream guide.

Boxers from the United States and Cuba have been consistent in their Olympics performance. Fun fact: these two countries have won around one third of all the gold medals in boxing. But at the 2016 Olympics, it was Uzbekistan that bagged the most gold medals, while Great Britain and Italy have also fared well historically, so don't rule out an upset.

This summer's Olympic boxing is also noteworthy for being held at one of Japan's most iconic sporting venues, Ryōgoku Kokugikan - or the Kokugikan Arena. Situated in the heart of Tokyo, it's the spiritual home of sumo wrestling in Japan and a key part of that sport's rarefied status in the country.

And with women competing in five weight divisions, boxing at the Tokyo Olympics is set to be the most gender-equal Olympic competition in the sport’s history. Read on for how to watch an Olympics boxing live stream - or check out our general Olympics live stream guide for a look at the other sports you can tune in to this summer.

Don't miss: how to watch a British Lions live stream

Women's Feather Final: Tuesday, August 3 from 11:00am JST / 3:00am BST / 10:00pm ET

Men's Welter Final: Tuesday, August 3 from 5:00pm JST / 9:00am BST / 4:00am ET

Men's Light Heavy Final: Wednesday, August 4 from 2:00pm JST / 6:00am BST / 1:00am ET

Men's Feather Final: Thursday, August 5 from 2:00pm JST / 6:00am BST / 1:00am ET

Men's Heavy Final: Friday, August 6 from 2:00pm JST / 6:00am BST / 1:00am ET

Men's Fly Final: Saturday, August 7 from 2:00pm JST / 6:00am BST / 1:00am ET

Women's Fly Final: Saturday, August 7 from 2:00pm JST / 6:00am BST / 1:00am ET

Men's Middle Final: Saturday, August 7 from 2:00pm JST / 6:00am BST / 1:00am ET

Women's Welter Final: Saturday, August 7 from 2:00pm JST / 6:00am BST / 1:00am ET

Women's Light Final: Sunday, August 8 from 2:00pm JST / 6:00am BST / 1:00am ET

Men's Light Final: Sunday, August 8 from 2:00pm JST / 6:00am BST / 1:00am ET

Women's Middle Final: Sunday, August 8 from 2:00pm JST / 6:00am BST / 1:00am ET

Men's Super Heavy Final: Sunday, August 8 from 2:00pm JST / 6:00am BST / 1:00am ET

Free Olympics boxing live stream 2021

Many broadcasters across the world are covering and airing the Olympics, but not all of them are free-to-air. The official Olympics website is offering free live coverage and highlights for the sporting events, especially the important ones. If you want more in-depth coverage of the Olympics, it’ll help to try your domestic broadcasters.

In the UK, it's 100% free to watch on TV or stream the Olympics with BBC and its iPlayer service. Elsewhere, New Zealand’s TVNZ, France’s TF1, and Australia’s Channel 7 are all providing free live-streaming too. Continue reading to discover how you can live stream boxing at the 2020 Olympics.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

Sports fans wanting to watch an Olympics live stream in 2021 should be able to access their usual free or paid coverage from all over the world. While geo-blocking typically restricts coverage when overseas to local providers - and some places of work, study or even leisure may stop you from streaming because of bandwidth restrictions - there's a really easy way to solve these issues.

The answer is as simple as downloading and installing the best VPN service, which will then allow you to tell your computer, phone, tablet or other device that it's in a different country. This means you can tune in to your usual coverage from home, wherever you are, without having to resort to an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is really simple - as easy as one-two-three, in fact!

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top overall choice is ExpressVPN, which represents the best solution for most sports fans this Olympics

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the country where your home broadcaster is based

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer and log-in as usual

That's all there is to it! You'll now be able to watch all the Olympics action just like you would from the comfort of your own sofa.

(Image credit: Barrington Coombs/Getty Images for British Olympic Association)

FREE Olympics boxing live stream in the UK

UK residents can check out the BBC for free live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics. BBC One and Two will air hundreds of hours of footage live from Tokyo. Live-streaming will also be available online on the BBC iPlayer. If you want extensive coverage of the games, you can check out Discovery+ and Eurosport. Subscriptions will set you back £4.99/ month and £6.99/ month respectively. Both the services run on Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, Chromecast, and more devices. Not in the UK during the 2020 Olympic games? Not an issue—you can use a VPN to catch every fight live and for free just like you would at home.

How to watch Olympics boxing in the US without cable and on TV

In the US, NBC has the TV airing rights for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so cable users with NBC will have access to all the events. They’ll also have the option to watch it online on NBC’s streaming platform at no extra cost. If you don’t have cable, you’ll have to subscribe to OTT services that have the NBC channel to stream the games. Peacock TV and fuboTV are two of the best available options. fuboTV costs $64.99/month, but it comes with a 1-week free trial and is a complete cable replacement service with a comprehensive offering of NBC channels. As such, it's our recommendation for most sports fans in this instance. At $4.99/month, Peacock TV is the most affordable option and provides a free trial of its own - though note that much of its programming schedule is given over to multi-sports coverage. This is great for general fans, but maybe a bit frustrating if you want end-to-end action of a specific discipline. All these streaming platforms are available on the Google Chrome Browser, Apple TV, Fire TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and many other devices. For more on which NBC channel is showing what and when, check out the network giant's website.

How to watch Olympics boxing in Canada

Several Canadian broadcasters are covering the Tokyo Olympics. If you have a cable subscription, you can watch the events on CBC, TSN, Sportsnet, and TLN. Cord-cutters can subscribe to CBC, TSN, or Sportsnet’s online streaming services. CBC’s OTT offering is free of cost, but Sportsnet and TSN will charge you CAD 19.99/month. TLN is the only broadcaster that doesn’t offer a streaming service. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to live stream boxing at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

In Australia, Channel 7 has exclusive airing rights for the Tokyo Olympics. The live coverage will be broadcast for free on 7Two and 7Mate. To view the games online for free, you can use Channel 7’s streaming service, 7plus - available on web browsers, iOS, Android, LG TV, Chromecast, and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

More 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

If you're not in one of these countries, don't worry - the Olympics are being shown in most places around the world, though you might not luck out with free streaming and coverage levels vary considerably by location.

You can check what's on offer where you are with the help of the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.