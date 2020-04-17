How to watch Bosch season 6: stream every episode online anywhere

Hard-hitting cop show Bosch is back. Created by Michael Connelly but brilliantly brought to life by actor Titus Welliver, the series follows the exploits of complicated LA Homicide detective Harry Bosch and features enough grit to pave the longest of driveways.

This is no surprise - the series has been created by Eric Overmyer, who was part of the team behind The Wire. Our guide below explains how to watch Bosch season 6 and stream every episode of the critically acclaimed show from anywhere in the world.

Bosch season 6 cheat sheet Release date: Friday, April 17 Number of episodes: 10 Available on: Amazon Prime Video (globally) Cast: Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector, Amy Aquino, Lance Reddick and Madison Lintz

Using Connelly's novels The Overlook and Dark Sacred Night as its basis, Season 6 is set to be the penultimate series of the show.

The run of shows sees Harry playing a key role in trying to save his city after a medical physicist is executed and the deadly radioactive material he had with him goes missing.

Finding himself at the center of a complex murder case, a messy federal investigation, and an impending catastrophic threat to Los Angeles, Bosch must act as domestic terrorists threaten the fate of Los Angeles.

It certainly sounds like the ante has been upped in the tension stakes for this run of the show - read on and we'll show you how to watch Bosch season 6 online as well as stream every episode of the show from anywhere - plus give you some pointers on other shows you might like to watch if you're currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Bosch on Amazon Prime Video

How to watch Bosch season 6 from outside your country

Bosch season 6 is set to be released at a time when people are desperate for something new to watch. If you're looking to get stuck in but find yourself stuck abroad in the lockdown in a country where Amazon Prime Video isn't available, you might worry that you'll be unable to watch show using your normal streaming service, due to frustrating geo-blocking restrictions.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Bosch season 6 online no matter where you are, by changing your IP address to one in another location.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Bosch season 6 from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Bosch season 6 for free?

Yes and no.

In the truest sense, it's a negative, as you need an Amazon Prime subscription to watch Bosch which costs money.

However, if you want to see the glass as half-full, one of the best things about Amazon Prime is that your subscription covers absolutely everything the streaming platform has to offer, plus all of Prime's other benefits such as premium delivery services and Amazon Music - all for $12.99 per month or $119 for the year in the US and £7.99 per month or £79 for the year in the UK.

And as we've said, you can take advantage of a FREE Amazon Prime trial to see if its extensive entertainment catalogue and other benefits pack enough of a punch to merit your hard earned money in the long run.

5 more shows every Bosch fan should check out - and where to watch them

Luther: Idris Elba plays DCI John Luther, a near-genius murder detective whose brilliant mind can't always save him from the dangerous violence of his passions. Produced by the BBC,, like Bosch, Luther is both gritty and ambiguous, that's bolstered by a powerhouse performance from Elba.

Watch In the US: Stream seasons 1-5 on Hulu - FREE trial available

Stream seasons 1-5 on Hulu - FREE trial available Watch in the UK: Buy seasons 1-5 from Amazon Prime Video or stream on BBC iPlayer

The Wire: One of the most influential and critically acclaimed shows of the century so, it's a tense, brutally realistic American crime drama that hosts a wealth of acting talent including the likes of Michael K Williams, Dominic West and Idris Elba. The Wire will be of particular interest to Bosch fans as show runner Eric Overmayer was a key part of the writing team for the fourth season - and Bosch's sidekick is Jamie Hector, aka Marlo Stanfield.

Watch In the US: Stream seasons 1-5 on Hulu - FREE trial available

Stream seasons 1-5 on Hulu - FREE trial available Watch in the UK: Buy seasons 1-5 from Amazon Prime Video or stream via Now TV.

Better Call Saul: If Ozark is the spiritual successor to Breaking Bad, then chances are you'll love its prequel, Better Call Saul. Charting the early career of crooked lawyer Saul Goodman (née Jimmy McGill) , it's also the work of Vince Gilligan and has no less than five seasons to it's name, so there's plenty of binge-watching potential here.

Watch in the US: Buy seasons 1-5 on Fadango Now, stream seasons 1-4 on Netflix, or stream new episodes for free via AMC

Buy seasons 1-5 on Fadango Now, stream seasons 1-4 on Netflix, or stream new episodes for free via AMC Watch in the UK: Stream all seasons on Netflix or buy from Amazon Prime Video

Fargo: Noah Hawley’s riff on the Coen brothers' classic 1996 movie features more tales of Minnesotans gone bad and features a superb cast across all three of its self-contained seasons: Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor, Colin Hanks and Ted Danson are just some of the stars to feature.

Watch In the US: Stream seasons 1-3 on Hulu - FREE trial available

Stream seasons 1-3 on Hulu - FREE trial available Watch in the UK: Buy seasons 1-3 from Amazon Prime Video or stream on Netflix

Breaking Bad: We've already mentioned Breaking Bad once, but no list of the best shows for Bosch fans would be complete without mentioning it in full. It's the plot similarities that are most striking, with both shows depicting the downward spiral of a family man who - desperate for money - embraces a life of crime where the end game is always in sight, yet always just out of reach.