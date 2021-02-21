How to watch Bloodlands online: stream the new BBC crime drama from anywhere

Veteran detective Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) is forced to reopen deep wounds and confront a demon from the past after a car is pulled from Strangford Lough, bearing the calling card of the man who murdered his wife two decades ago. We detail below how you can watch Bloodlands online, and enjoy all four episodes from anywhere in the world - including for free in the UK courtesy of the BBC and its iPlayer streaming service.

Written by Chris Brandon and produced by Jed Mercurio, who wrote the magnificent Line of Duty, the cat-and-mouse crime thriller sees Tom and his partner DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna) re-examine the notorious cold case of a legendary serial killer known as Goliath, who evaded capture during the Troubles.

But it soon becomes clear that the pursuit of justice will come at a heavy cost.

It doesn't take long for Tom and Niamh to find holes in the original investigation, opening up a Pandora's box that implicates colleagues, endangers the lives of their families, and threatens the fragile peace process, 23 years after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Was Goliath a serving police officer? Was he protected by the force? Despite threats to the life of his daughter and the warnings of old friend DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch), Tom will not walk away. He's hell-bent on conducting the investigation properly, even if it means paying the ultimate price.

The shadow cast by the Troubles makes this more than your average a police thriller, so can read on as we explain how to watch Bloodlands online from anywhere – and completely FREE on the BBC for those located in the UK.

How to watch Bloodlands online FREE in the UK

Bloodlands premieres on BBC One at 9pm GMT on Sunday, February 21. There are four episodes in total, with each instalment of the crime drama available to watch at the same time and same channel each Sunday. Don’t have a TV or cable provider? With BBC iPlayer you can live-stream Bloodlands or enjoy it a few hours later on-demand. It’s a completely FREE service – however, you should be a possession of a valid UK TV license, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Not in the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home - only from anywhere.

How to watch Bloodlands online from outside your country

For anyone abroad right now wanting to watch Bloodlands, you’ll likely be unable to watch the miniseries due to annoying regional restrictions.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Bloodlands online no matter where you are. The simple bit of software changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

