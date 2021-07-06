How to watch Black Widow online: stream the new Marvel movie on Disney Plus

The fallout of Covid-19 could only halt our MCU superheroes for so long. After a delay of more than a year comes the highly-anticipated Black Widow on July 9th, a standalone film exploring Natasha Romanoff’s dark past. Concurrent with a theatrical release, we explain how to watch Black Widow online with a Disney Plus subscription and one-time Premier Access fee of $29.99.

How to watch Black Widow online Release date: July 9, 2021 Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, William Hurt. Director: Cate Shortland Runtime: 135 min Watch now: Get Disney Plus then order on Premier Access today

Taking place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, we find ex-KGB agent Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in self-imposed exile in Norway. She’s soon tracked down by fellow Widow and surrogate sister Yelena (Florence Pugh), who requests her help in dismantling the Black Widow program that turned them both into deadly assassins.

In the process they're reunited with their adoptive parents: Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), a spy and now one of the Red Room’s top scientists, and super-soldier Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour). They’re also forced to confront Dreykov, overseer of the Black Widow program, and the unstoppable villain Taskmaster. Cue some explosive action – in particular a scene where Taskmaster barrels down the street in a tank in pursuit of the bickering pseudo-siblings.

Directed by Cate Shortland from a screenplay by Eric Pearson (Thor: Ragnarok), Black Widow provides a grittier, more grounded tone than previous Marvel features, while still delivering the jaw-dropping spectacle and heart-stopping emotion you’ve come to expect from the MCU.

Ready to dive into Black Widow’s dark past? Then read on as we explain how to watch Black Widow online with Disney Plus Premier Access.

How to watch Black Widow online: stream full movie on Disney Plus today

Anyone in countries that have access to Disney Plus - North America, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, most of mainland Europe and more - simply need to head to the Disney Plus website to sign up for the service. Once you've done that, you'll find Black Widow available to buy through the Premier Access platform for $29.99/£19.99/AU$34.99. It's available to pre-order in the US and Canada until July 8, before being released on Friday, July 9 at 8am BST / 12am PT / 3am ET. As for Disney Plus itself, it's well worth checking out. In addition to getting you first dibs on Premier Access films, it features every episode of The Simpsons ever made, all your favorite Pixar flicks, the latest Marvel movies, and the complete Star Wars canon. You can save 15% if you sign up for an annual subscription, or if you're in the US, for the ultimate value you can take advantage of a combined bundle that includes ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus for the outrageously cheap price of just $13.99 a month.

What is Disney Plus Premier Access?

Disney Plus introduced Premier Access in September 2020, in response to the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent shuttering of the majority of cinemas. It provided an alternative route to get big budget blockbusters to audiences, with its first premium video on-demand title being the live-action Mulan remake.

It's now reserved for the service's absolute biggest movie releases and designed to let you watch the latest Walt Disney releases from the comfort of home – whether that's simply your preference, or because movie theaters may be closed where you are.

It's a great option to have and Disney's spared no effort trying to recreate the cinematic experience, with all Premier Access titles available to watch on Disney Plus in 4K HDR resolution (Dolby Vision) and offering support for immersive Dolby Atmos sound.

While the one-off $30/£20/AU$35 on demand fee seems hefty, it does work out at about the same price as two movie tickets (and means you don't have to splash out on expensive popcorn, drinks and snacks). Not only that, but subscribers can pause the action when they want and re-watch the film as many times as they'd like – that is, as long as they remain a Disney Plus member.

Premier Access films are eventually made a part of the regular Disney Plus library. However, that doesn't happen until three months after their original release date.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

How to save money on Disney Plus

The Disney Plus price is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck into, we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at a mere $79.99/£79.90/AU$119.99 for the year.

If your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously recommend looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to your subscription price.

The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals too, such as Upload, Love Victor, Helstrom and The Handmaid's Tale. Bringing even more great value, ESPN Plus offers loads of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $13.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched in November 2019. It's the only place to watch Loki, which is just one in a string of recent releases exclusive to the platform, including Soul, The Mandalorian, Cruella, Hamilton, and much more.

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

And finally, there's the new Star on Disney Plus that most global markets get to enjoy and which sees the amount of content available on Disney Plus more than double, with a particular eye to shows grown-ups are going to enjoy. It costs a tiny bit more, but is worth it based on our initial impressions – and you can still save big by going with an annual subscription.

