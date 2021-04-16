How to watch Big Shot - stream new Disney Plus series online

Hot-headed basketball coach Marvyn Korn's (John Stamos) old-school, "my way or the highway" approach may have helped him make a name for himself in the NCAA, but his quick temper also lands him in hot water... and into a coaching position at Westbrook School for Girls, where his tough-guy act just isn't going to cut it. We explain below how to watch Big Shot online with Disney Plus now.
Premiere date: Friday, April 16
New episodes: every Friday at 12am midnight PT / 3am ET / 8am BST
Cast: John Stamos, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, Tisha Custodio, Monique Green, Tiana Le, Sophia Mitri Schloss
Executive producers: David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey, Bill D'Elia, Brad Garrett
Watch now: stream Big Shot on Disney Plus
Pride and ego already in tatters after his NCAA ousting, Dean Sherilyn Thomas (Yvette Nicole Brown) then Sirens' star player Louise (Nell Verlaque) each dunk on him, and before he knows it Coach Korn has a full team revolt on his hands.
As much as they love the game and want to improve for the sake of themselves, their parents and their school, the girls aren't going to respond to his toxic methods. Coach Korn needs to get with the programme, and fast.
A display of mercy grants him one last chance to reveal a more empathetic and vulnerable side, and to prove that he cares not only about the numbers on the scoreboard, but his players too.
Funny, poignant and heart-warming, the 10-episode series sees Coach Korn reluctantly drag himself out of his comfort zone as he's forced to risk becoming a better person. Here's how to watch Big Shot online with Disney Plus.
How to watch Big Shot from anywhere
Since its launch in November 2019, Disney Plus has rolled out over great swathes of the world. It’s now available in the United States, the UK, much of mainland Europe, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, the Nordics, Japan and Indonesia, and very recently was introduced in Latin America and Singapore. And the Mouse House will continue its international expansion throughout 2021.
New customers just need to head to the Disney Plus website to subscribe, where they’ll be able to enjoy Big Shot from Friday, April 16, with new episodes arriving weekly. It's all on Disney Plus and just for $7.99/£7.99/AU$11.99 a month.
If you take out an annual subscription, you'll save 15% (that's two months a year for FREE). But US-based customers who love a bargain can get even better value with the combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle for the low price of $13.99 – that's three streaming services for the price of Netflix's Standard plan.
What else should I know about Disney+?
In addition to being the exclusive streaming home of Big Shot, the service provides access to Disney’s huge back catalog: tonnes of iconic animated movies like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Cinderella. It’s also home to Pixar’s award-winning animations (Toy Story I-IV, Inside Out, Soul) – mind-opening National Geographic documentaries, and every broadcast season of The Simpsons. Then there’s Marvel and the ever-expanding MCU, which includes Black Panther and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, plus the entire Star Wars saga, from 1977 up to original series The Mandalorian.
It’s also the exclusive home of Pixar’s extraordinary Soul, and offers Disney Plus Premier Access to subscribers: allowing them to purchase highly-anticipated new films like Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella before anyone else – for a one-off fee.
The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.
And finally, Star on Disney Plus has introduced a treasure-trove of new content to the platform that most global markets can enjoy. Yes, it now costs a tiny bit more. But it’s definitely worth it if you’re sick of Frozen and want to treat yourself to more grown-up fare like Prison Break, Atlanta, and The Walking Dead. Plus, you can still save big by picking an annual subscription.
