How to watch BGT Christmas Spectacular 2020 online free in UK or from anywhere

Simon Cowell might be relieved to not be sat on the judges' panel for the Britain's Got Talent Christmas special, as for the first time, contestants and critics are set to collaborate and perform together. There's no denying Ashley Banjo is the more talented of the two, but for pure comedy value we'd have loved to see Mr Nasty up there like a rabbit in the headlights. Our guide explains how to watch the BGT Christmas Spectacular from the UK and nearly anywhere else in the world for free.

Watch BGT Christmas Spectacular online free The two-hour BGT Christmas Spectacular airs on ITV1 at 8pm GMT on Christmas Day and can therefore be watched 100% FREE on ITV Hub. If you're outside of the UK and don't want to miss a second of the Britain's Got Talent Christmas special, you can tune in from anywhere in the world with the help of a good VPN.

No offence to the other judges, but if this was a competition, we're not sure it would be a particularly close one. Ashley, a past winner of BGT with Diversity, is teaming up with DVJ, the dance troupe that made it to the series 12 semi-finals, and dancer George Sampson, who of course was crowned the winner of season two.

Meanwhile, Alesha Dixon will be singing the golden-oldie ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’, with 2017 winner Tokio Myers tinkling the ivories, David Walliams is putting on a show with some of BGT's most memorable comedy acts, including series 12 winner Lost Voice Guy, and the unshakeable Katherine and Joe, and Amanda Holden is set to belt out her festive single, Home For Christmas, alongside the series 8-winning boy band Collabro.

As ever, those Christmas elves Ant and Dec will be on hand to deliver perfectly packaged comic relief throughout, and we've also been promised a very special guest appearance from Father Christmas himself!

Other acts that will feature in the show include the former winners Ashleigh (and her performing pooches Sully and Eliza), Attraction, Colin Thackeray, Richard Jones and Jon Courtenay, and BGT favourites Stavros Flatley, Sign Along With Us, Marc Spellman, Ben Hart, Asanda Jezile, Sourpanika Nair, Fayth Ifil, Sarah Ikimu, Beau Dermott, Calum Scott and MerseyGirls.

Follow our guide below to stream the BGT Christmas Spectacular live online – no matter where in the world you are, we'll show you how to watch Britain's Got Talent anywhere for free.

More holiday cheer: how to watch Home Alone online

How to watch BGT Christmas Spectacular 2020: stream Britain's Got Talent free in the UK

As ever, Britain's Got Talent is being shown in the UK on ITV1. That means you'll be able to watch the BGT Christmas Spectacular live via your TV aerial connection or online using the ITV Hub website. It's airing at 8pm GMT on Christmas Day (Friday, December 25) and will be available to watch on catch-up thereafter. The ITV Hub app is also available for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, and will also let you watch Britain's Got Talent 2020 on the go. The service is absolutely 100% free to use, but you'll need to register with ITV and should hold a valid TV license. Anyone away from the UK can still tune in to all their favourite Christmas shows. All you need is a piece of software called a VPN to digitally take you back to Blighty. Allow us to explain.

How to watch Britain's Got Talent live anywhere in the world

If you're not in the UK right now, but don't want to miss a second of the Britain's Got Talent Christmas Spectacular, your best bet is a VPN.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in and watch BGT online for free just like you would at home. Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go direct to ITV Hub

The ITV Hub streaming service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. As well as being accessible on the web, it's got apps for nearly any modern device you can think of and will let you watch live or on-demand.