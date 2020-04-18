How to watch BGT 2020: live stream Britain's Got Talent online anywhere free

Fancy a slice of light weekend entertainment? Then ITV has you covered as the 14th series of Britain's Got Talent is now underway! Read on to find out how to watch this week's BGT auditions and stream Britain's Got Talent 2020 live from the UK - and nearly anywhere else in the world.

Britain's Got Talent 2020: When and what time does BGT start? The 14th series of BGT is set to be released in two parts. The first began on Saturday April 11 and is made up of the pre-recorded audition episodes. These are airing on ITV every Saturday at 8pm until they finish their run. After that, it's on to the live rounds - but because the coronavirus pandemic has stopped production of Britain's Got Talent along with many other shows, we don't yet know when this will be.

Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden are all set to return to the judges' desk, while Ant and Dec will be back as hosts for the auditions.

While the competition's early stages were all completed before the coronavirus lockdown and will air as normal, this year's live shows have been postponed by ITV - potentially as far back as the winter - due to the Covid-19 pandemic

A promo clip released ahead of the new series revealed a string of hopefiuls set to appear on the show, including a daredevil motorbike riders, dancing gymnasts and a Donald Trump lookalike in pink tights.

Last year's winner was 90-year-old singing sensation Colin Thackery who has gone on to release his own album and performed on The Royal Variety Show in front of members of the Royal Family.

Which would-be stars will be plucked from obscurity this time round? Find out by following our guide below to stream Britain's Got Talent 2020 live online – no matter where in the world you are, we'll show how to watch BGT from anywhere and on nearly any device.

How to watch BGT live: stream Britain's Got Talent 2020 for free in the UK

As ever, Britain's Got Talent will be shown in the UK on ITV1. That means you'll be able to watch the show live via your TV aerial connection or online using the ITV Hub website. The ITV Hub app is also available for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets and will also let you watch ITV content on the go, including Britain's Got Talent 2020.

And if you ever miss a few episodes, don't panic as all previous instalments will be available on catch up via the service. Viewers with a recent smart TV should also be able to find a dedicated ITV Hub option within its apps. The service is free to use - however, you will need to register with ITV before being accessing show and hold a valid TV license.

Alternatively, there's also online streaming TV service TVPlayer.com, which has all of the UK's freeview channels including ITV in one place. This means you can catch the show on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK - or subscribe to TVPlayer Plus if you want to record it and watch later.

How to watch Britain's Got Talent live anywhere in the world

For those outside of the UK that don't want to miss a second of the Britain's Got Talent auditions, your best bet is a VPN. This means that if you've mismatched a holiday or you're temporarily out of the country on worj, don't panic - you can still get your BGT fix, you just need an internet connection. Yeah, we know - a trip to Bognor sounds positively exotic right now, but normality will one day resume and who knows? You may be one of the hundreds of thousands of Brits currently stranded abroad.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in and watch BGT online for free just like you would at home. Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to stream Britain's Got Talent 2020 for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and you can even get 49% off and 3 months free as part of a limited time offer.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.