How to watch Baseball at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

We may have had to wait a year for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but spare a thought for baseball fans who have waited 13 years for the sport to return to the Games. With baseball a supremely popular in Japan and the world over, you can expect this sport to receive oodles of attention over the next week or so. And we've got the full explanation you need to understand how to to watch a baseball live stream at this year's games - including the ways to see it for free!

Back for the first time since Beijing, 2021's Olympic baseball tournament sees six nations competing - men-only teams from Japan, South Korea, Israel, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and, of course, the United States.

Surprisingly, the country that has won the most gold medals in baseball failed to qualify this time (looking at you, Cuba). But the teams will face tough opposition from South Korea and the United States, who won the gold and bronze medals respectively at the 2008 Olympics.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at the event’s key dates and go over how you can watch baseball at Olympics 2020 live from your country. If you’d like to know about the other events, do read our detailed guide on the Olympics live stream . Since baseball will not be returning for the 2024 Olympics, make sure you live stream the events on time - no matter where you are.

More like this - make sure you watch an Olympics softball live stream

- Baseball Semi-final: Wednesday, August 4 from 7pm JST / 11am BST / 6am ET

- Baseball Semi-final: Thursday, August 5 from 7pm JST / 11am BST / 6am ET

- Baseball Bronze Medal Game: Saturday, August 7 from 12pm JST / 4am BST / 11:00pm ET (Fri)

- Baseball Gold Medal Game: Saturday, August 7 from 7pm JST / 11am BST / 6am ET

Free Olympics baseball live stream

Broadcasters worldwide are covering the Tokyo Olympics, so you’re likely to have streaming options regardless of where you are. And in some countries, you won’t have to pay to view the events as broadcasters are offering free-to-air coverage.

For example, the BBC (and its online BBC iPlayer service) in the UK is airing hundreds of hours of the 2020 Olympics free-to-air. And so are the likes of Australia’s Channel 7/7plus, France’s TF1, and Ireland’s RTE. Keep reading to find out more about how you can live stream baseball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

You should be able to find an Olympic Games stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease-of-use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles and, best of all, it has a fantastic track record of unlocking the hardiest of streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: Mark Brown/Getty Images)

How to watch Olympics baseball in the US with and without cable

NBC has the TV broadcasting rights for the 2020 Olympics across its channels, so if you have NBC on your cable you don’t have to worry about missing any of the key events. NBC cable users will also have the choice of streaming it online. You can see the dedicated NBC schedule on its dedicated calendar of events. Live stream Olympics baseball without cable If you’re amongst the cord-cutters, you’ll have to subscribe to other streaming services that offer the NBC channels. Probably the best value right now is streaming service Sling TV. NBCSN comes as part of its $35 a month Sling Blue package. But it usually has a good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you could look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier starting at $64.99. These streaming services are available on Android TV, Fire TV, Google Chrome Browser, gaming consoles like PS4 and Xbox, Chromecast, and more.

Want more from the diamond? Here's how to get yourself a MLB live stream

FREE Olympics baseball live stream in the UK

UK residents can generally rejoice that the BBC is covering the Olympics and airing it for free. BBC One and Two will air hundreds of hours of live footage from the Tokyo Olympics. Even if you don’t have cable access, you can still rely on the online BBC iPlayer to catch the events live (you need a valid TV Licence though). That all said, it's coverage has been rather pared back this year and the iPlayer apps only showing two events at a time. So outside of, perhaps, the main finals, we suspect it won't show much baseball - although it's still the first place you should check. So this time, it's Eurosport and Discovery+ are also covering the Olympics as extensively as the BBC normally does. You’ll have to shell out £6.99 month for Eurosport’s subscription plan or £29.99 for an annual plan (whichever service you choose). Both the services are available on Fire TV, Samsung TV, Android, iOS, and more devices and have a free 3-day trial in place. If you’re not in the UK during the Tokyo Olympics you can download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as explained above.

How to live stream baseball at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

In Australia, Channel 7 has exclusive broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics and it’s free for viewing. That goes equally for its online 7Plus streaming service. That means you can watch via laptop, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, iOS, Chromecast, and other devices. And from what we've seen, it's streaming pretty much every event going online. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympics baseball in Canada

our different broadcasters are covering the Tokyo Olympics for Canada - Sportsnet, TSN, CBC, and TLN. If you use cable, you’ll find the events on any of these networks. If you don’t have cable access, you can try the OTT offerings from these broadcasters. CBC’s OTT offering is free, but Sportsnet and TSN will set you back CAD 19.99/month. TLN doesn’t have a streaming service currently. The fantastic news for those north of the border is that broadcaster CBC has a whole host of live action absolutely free to watch on its website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

It won't come as a surprise that the Olympics is being shown in most corners of the globe - although with varying levels of coverage and without free broadcasters in some countries.

If you're not in any of the countries mentioned above, then we'd suggest taking a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.