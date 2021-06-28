How to watch Andy Murray vs Basilashvili: free Wimbledon 2021 live stream and from anywhere

Watching Andy Murray is emotionally draining at the best of times, but there'll be tears aplenty as he faces Nikoloz Basilashvili on Centre Court at Wimbledon today - the site of his greatest ever triumphs. Murray's injury record means that any match could be the two-time champion's last, so read on as we explain how to watch Wimbledon tennis online and get an Andy Murray vs Basilashvili live stream wherever you are right now - including ways to see it absolutely FREE.

We're being made to wait for it, too. As ever at Wimbledon, the schedule depends wholly on the length of the matches. Murray is third on Centre Court today, so is waiting for Sloan Stephens and Petra Kvitová to finish their match first.

Murray's provided so many incredible moments here over the years, and even through injury he's pulled off some massive upsets - memorably stunning Alexander Zverev last summer.

The Scot always leaves everything out on the court even when it's to his detriment of his own body, and with the roar of the crowd behind him he might just be able to roll back the years.

Basilashvili has been cast in the role of party pooper, the big-hitting Georgian shaping up as everything that Murray wouldn't want to begin his tournament against.

At 29, the world No. 30 is five years Murray's junior, and he's in the form of his career, brushing aside Federer en route to winning the Qatar Open in March, before running riot at the BMW Open last month. He won every single set and dominated home favourite Struff in the final.

It's going to be emotional, and you can watch all the drama unfold as it happens by following our Andy Murray vs Nikoloz Basilashvili live stream guide to watch Wimbledon 2021 tennis online today.

How to watch Andy Murray vs Basilashvili FREE: live stream Wimbledon in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Andy Murray vs Basilashvili for FREE on BBC One and Two, with the broadcaster showing the Wimbledon action from morning until night on every day of the tournament. The match will get underway in the late afternoon. It will follow Petra Kvitova vs Sloane Stephens on Centre Court, which was in turn delayed following a longer than expected Novak Djokovic win over Jack Draper. As long as you're tuning in by 5.30pm BST, you won't miss a minute of Murray. Although it's likely to start a little bit after that. If you're not in front of a TV, you can also get a FREE Wimbledon live stream via the BBC iPlayer streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, games consoles and streaming devices. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can still get your 2021 Wimbledon fix by using a VPN.

How to watch an Andy Murray vs Nikoloz Basilashvili live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during Wimbledon, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic tennis coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Andy Murray vs Nikoloz Basilashvili live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to live stream Andy Murray vs Nikoloz Basilashvili from anywhere

Andy Murray vs Basilashvili: live stream Wimbledon tennis FREE in Australia

You'll have to be up late to tune in from Australia, with Andy Murray vs Basilashvili set to get underway after midnight on Monday night/Tuesday morning. The match will follow Petra Kvitova vs Sloane Stephens on Centre Court, which in turn will follow Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper, which started at 10.30pm AEST. The better news is that you can watch Andy Murray vs Basilashvili FREE courtesy of Channel 9 . That means you can also fire up a Wimbledon live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too. You can tune in via a Stan Sport subscription too, but why should you pay if you can watch for free? It's a good option for die-hard tennis fans, as it's streaming Andy Murray vs Basilashvili along with every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of the country but want to watch a Wimbledon live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to watch Andy Murray vs Basilashvili: live stream Wimbledon 2021 tennis in the US

In the US, you can watch Andy Murray vs Basilashvili on ESPN and the Tennis Channel, which are both showing the Wimbledon action. The match is set to get underway in the late morning/early afternoon Eastern Time. It will follow Petra Kvitova vs Sloane Stephens on Centre Court, which in turn will follow Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper, which starts at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT. So you're probably looking at midday-ish for this one on the Eat Coast. If you have ESPN on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from the All England Club via the network's website - just log-in with details of your cable provider. How to watch Wimbledon without cable If you don't have cable don't sweat it, you've still got plenty of options. Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a Wimbledon live stream is Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $11 a month to get the Tennis Channel and more and you're done - for WAY less than cable. Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers both ESPN and the Tennis Channel on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a streaming VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Andy Murray vs Basilashvili: watch Wimbledon tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Andy Murray vs Basilashvili on TSN, with the match set to get underway at around noon Eastern on Monday. The match will follow Petra Kvitova vs Sloane Stephens on Centre Court, which in turn will follow Novak Djokovic vs Jack Draper, which starts at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT. TSN is your home for all of the big Wimbledon action, and if you get it as part of your cable deal, you can also live stream Andy Murray vs Basilashvili simply by logging in with the details of your provider. But even if you don't have cable, you can still live stream Andy Murray vs Basilashvili if you subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Andy Murray vs Basilashvili: live stream Wimbledon tennis in New Zealand