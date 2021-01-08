How to watch A Discovery of Witches season 2 online: stream new episodes anywhere now

One of the best-loved TV shows around returns after a two-year absence this week - and the first potion they'll be brewing is a resolution to thefirst season's cliffhanger ending. Based on Deborah Harkness’ wildly popular All Souls trilogy, the show is set in a world where witches, vampires and daemons secretly live and work alongside humans, hidden in plain sight. Read on for your full guide to watching A Discovery of Witches season 2 online and stream every new episode as soon as it's released in 2021.

Season 2 is set to revolve around the plot lines of second book in the series, Shadow of Night. The TV adaptation once again stars Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer, who continue their vampire/witch love story - only this time round, it looks like they'll be thrust back into the past all the way back to Elizabethan London.

The trip looks to take the characters into a darker place, with Matthew struggling with blood rage, a vampire disease hinted at in the previous series. Hiding away the ominous forces of the Congregation, the pair must find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive Book of Life.

Joining the cast for this second run is Steven Cree (Outlander), Sheila Hancock (Doctor Who) and James Purefoy (The Following), alongside familiar first series cast members Owen Teale, Alex Kingston and Lindsay Duncan.

The first series proved a massive hit for Sky One in the UK, becoming the channel's most popular drama of 2018, and having had such a long break from the screen, there's huge anticipation for this second run.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch A Discovery Of Witches season 2 online and stream every new episode of the new series - wherever you are on earth right now.

How to watch A Discovery Of Witches online from outside your country

For those abroad when A Discovery Of Witches season 2 lands, you’ll be unable to watch the show on your usual home streaming service, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream A Discovery of Witches season 2 online anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch A Discovery Of Witches season 2 anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

How to watch A Discovery Of Witches season 2 online in the UK

The long wait for fans of the show in the UK is now over, with all eight episodes of A Discovery of Witches season 2 now available to watch on demand for Sky customers via Sky Q and streaming via the Sky Go app. The opening episode of the new run will also be aired on Sky One on Friday, January 8 at 9pm GMT, with the rest of the series broadcast weekly in the same slot. If you're not a Sky customer, there's always its streaming sibling, Now TV where an Entertainment Pass will get you access to all the new episodes of the show. And anyone from the UK who finds themselves abroad during these difficult times can use a VPN to access the streaming services they pay for at home - just follow our guide below.

How to watch A Discovery Of Witches online: stream season 2 in the US

A Discovery of Witches returns to the US on Saturday, January 9 starting via AMC-owned streaming platforms Sundance Now (from $4.99 a month) and Shudder (from $4.75 p/m). Both offer free trials. The bummer is that unlike in the UK where the entire dropped in one batch, you'll have to wait a week for every new episode to get released - leaving you vulnerable to a world of spoilers. Outside of the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for and use at home with you wherever you are - all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch A Discovery of Witches season 2: stream all-new episodes online in Canada

As with the US, Canadians can get their fill of fantasy time travelling adventures the day after the UK airing, via streaming services Sundance Now or Shudder. The more drama-focussed Sundance Now costs CAD$6.99 per month, while horror streaming specialist Shudder is a speciality comes in a bit cheaper at $4.99 per month. The premiere of Discovery of Witches season 2 drops on Saturday, January 9 and new episodes follow weekly. And don't forget that Canadians abroad can still tune in to their home streaming services and favorite content from abroad - just grab a VPN and follow the simple steps outlined above.

Those Down Under who want to embroil themselves in a world of witches and vampires are well served, with A Discovery of Witches season 2's release date set for January 13 in Australia. You can either get the new season of A Discovery Of Witches with a Foxtel Now subscription - or for something a bit more budget friendly, new Aussie streaming service Binge will also be showing new episodes weekly. Its entry-level package is AU$10 for one stream in SD quality, but splash out a little extra and get HD viewing and up to 4 streams. There’s a substantial 14-day FREE Binge trial for new subscribers too, in addition to great content from FX, HBO, Warner Bros., and hundreds of movies. Binge is compatible with numerous devices, among them Apple TVs (4th generation +), Android TV (OS 7.0 +), Chromecast, Telstra TV, and Apple and Android phones, among others. Taking a break from Australia? Remember you can take all the TV treasures of Binge, Foxtel, et al., with you wherever you go - all you’ll need to do is download a quality VPN to connect to your favourite services from back home.