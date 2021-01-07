How to watch a CNN live stream and get 2021's latest breaking news online anywhere

New year, new start? That was the mantra not so long ago. But to date, 2021 has proven to be every bit as unpredictable as its predecessor, meaning that being able to watch the news live is as important as ever. One of the most popular channels around is CNN, which has been around since 1980 in the US and now has a wide global reach. If that's where you want to find out what's going on today, read on as we explain how to watch a CNN news live stream online - no matter where you are in the world right now, you should always be able to tune in to the coverage you trust.

If we're honest, sometimes the best thing you can do is simply not watch the news. But equally, sometimes it's important that we all stay informed of what's going - both at home and all over the world - however worrying some of the present realities may seem.

For many people, CNN is a reliable global news provider that breaks stories fast and generally features unbiased coverage. But we're not a political site or even a general news one, so commenting on such things is generally outside of our expertise and isn't part of our primary purpose. Instead, we simply want to help you watch the news coverage you want to, when you want to.

In this case, that's going to be showing you how to watch a CNN news live stream - whether you just generally searching for information in the US, want to know how to get CNN without cable, or are struggling to get your usual access from abroad, we're here to help.

How to watch a CNN live stream from outside your country

If you’re currently travelling abroad for work or out of the country, watching your preferred live US news channel may be difficult, as some viewing options could be geo-blocked. Thankfully, there’s an easy fix that will let you watch a CNN live stream online from anywhere.

By downloading a VPN, you can watch no matter where you’re currently located. This simple piece of software changes your IP address to one in a different country where the debate is being broadcast, so you can stream it as if you were back home.

Use a VPN to watch CNN news online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

CNN live stream 2021: how to watch CNN online in the US

Many Americans swear by CNN's coverage of politics and current affairs, so it's no surprise that with so much going on in the world right now, people are looking to ensure they have access to the news network when they need it most. If you've got CNN on cable, then getting a CNN live stream is easy - just head to its website, log-in with details of your provider, and sit back and (try to) relax. Anyone without cable can easily watch CNN online, too. It's offered by a number of streaming services - the cheapest of which right now for pure CNN access is Sling TV. Sling offers CNN as part of its great value, $30 a month Blue bundle. Plus, you can get a FREE Sling Blue trial and check it out for yourself.

You can watch CNN live and stream other US news channels on a number of services these days. As an unbiased site, it's our duty to give you all the options available to you - so here are some more popular and reliable ways to watch the news online in the US.

SlingTV $30 per month - With SlingTV’s Sling Blue plan for $30 per month, you’ll get access to CNN, Fox News, Fox, MSNBC, NBC (in select markets) and loads of other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record content to watch later with its Cloud DVR.

$30 per month - With SlingTV’s Sling Blue plan for $30 per month, you’ll get access to CNN, Fox News, Fox, MSNBC, NBC (in select markets) and loads of other live TV channels. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record content to watch later with its Cloud DVR. Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch news live online including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

$54.99 per month - Hulu with Live TV gives you access to all the channels you’ll need to watch news live online including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. The service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices. AT&T TV Now $55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month.

$55 per month - AT&T TV Now’s Plus plan will give you access to over 45 live TV channels including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News, MSNBC and NBC. However, if you want even more channels and an HBO Max subscription, you can sign up for the service’s Max plan for $80 per month. YouTube TV $65 per month - YouTube’s live streaming service will give you access to all of the channels you’ll need to watch news online in 2021 including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. YouTube TV also has flexible contracts and no extra fees for HD or cancellation.