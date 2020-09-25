How to change your Roblox password or reset it

Roblox is an online gaming platform that allows users to create their own games and play games made by others.

Roblox has an in-game currency, Robux, that players can use to customize their avatar or buy special abilities. Since accounts are usually owned by young players, Roblox passwords are often weak and easy to guess. As such, Roblox is a constant target of hacks, with user account details being sold on hacker forums.

When you initially sign up for Roblox, it doesn’t require you to verify an email address or phone number. This can make recovering your Roblox account difficult, so we advise you to link your email address to your Roblox password as soon as possible. In this article, we’ll show you how to change your Roblox password or reset your account.

How to change your Roblox password

Start by clicking on the Settings cogwheel at the top right of the Roblox page (Image credit: Roblox)

Choose Settings from the drop-down menu (Image credit: Roblox)

Click on the edit button beside Password (Image credit: Roblox)

Enter your current password and your new password choice (Image credit: Roblox)

To change your Roblox password, make sure you’re logged into your account. Begin by clicking on the Settings cogwheel at the top right of the Roblox website. From the drop-down menu, choose Settings. This will bring you to the My Settings page.

Locate the Password entry and click the edit button beside it. A dialog box will pop up, asking for your current password and the new password that you want for your Roblox account. You’ll need to enter your new password twice to confirm it. Remember to choose a password that’s both difficult to guess and unique to your Roblox account. When finished, click on Update, and your Roblox account password will be changed.

How to reset your Roblox password

Click on Forgot Password or Username? on the Roblox login page (Image credit: Roblox)

If you've forgotten your Roblox password, you can reset it from the login screen. Even if you’ve forgotten your Roblox password too, as long as you have access to the email address or phone number that you used when you signed up with Roblox, you can recover your account.

Instead of entering your username and password on the login page, click on Forgot Password or Username?. On the next page, you’ll be asked to enter the email address that you used to sign up with Roblox. If you prefer, you can click on Use phone number to reset password instead.

You’ll be sent a link to reset your Roblox password. This link is only active for one hour. Follow the link, and enter a new password for your Roblox account. You’ll need to enter it twice, and you can’t use your previous Roblox password. Once you’re happy with your new choice, click on Submit to update your password. Now you’ll be able to log into your Roblox account using your new password.