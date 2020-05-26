How much computing power do you really need while working from home?

There is no doubt that COVID-19 has disrupted the way we work. It has forced almost every organization to scramble quickly and transition their workforce over to a remote environment. Throughout this reactive phase, we learned a lot – but what is clear is that this distributed workforce may be here to stay as we transition to a ‘new normal.’

Before the global pandemic, there was a perception by many leaders that remote working was less efficient, less productive, and less collaborative than face-to-face. But CEOs and IT professionals are now learning not only that this theory was flawed but are also asking themselves - can employees be productive at home? This time away from the office has shown us that with the right tools employees can be just as satisfied, productive, and collaborative at home – a shift they will come to expect in the mindset of their employers.