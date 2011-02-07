WIN! An LG HX300G LED projector

This stylish LG HX300G could be yours

Ever wished you had your own home multimedia room? With the LG HX300G LED projector, you can view cinema-quality multimedia content including movies, sporting events, MP3s, home videos and pictures at up to 1.35 metres wide within the comfort of your own home.

The ultra-slim, micro portable HX300G from LG is the world's first XGA LED projector and delivers a colour range so wide and picture quality so sharp and bright, you will forget you're not in a cinema!

The HX300G supports DivX HD, MP3 and JPEG files and File Viewer software, so it's multi- functional and easy to connect through a USB. Whether you're at home, at work or on the move, the lightweight HX300G offers a superior picture and colour quality, wherever you go.

To celebrate the launch of its innovative projector range, leading consumer electronics manufacturer, LG, is giving away one of these stylish, ultra slim, go-anywhere HX300G projectors.

