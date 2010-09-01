Epson reveals EH-R4000 and EH-R2000 projectors

Epson has announced two new Full HD projectors at IFA 2010

At its pre-IFA event, Epson has announced the EH-R4000 and EH-R2000 Full HD projectors, priced at £3,000 and £5,000 respectively.

The EH-R4000 and EH-R2000 UK release date is November.

Both new models feature Epson's new 3LCD Reflective panel technology.

The new tech builds on the established 3LCD system, improving the dynamic contrast ratio -1,000,000:1 for the EH-R4000 and 500,000:1 for the EH-R2000.

Epson says this produces deeper blacks and brighter whites while giving richness to the colours. 3LCD Reflective technology also offers a finer gradation of colours and wide colour gamut.

The company also says the tech improves response time by up to 75 per cent over older models for smooth motion and fluid action sequences and increases the aperture ratio by 40 per cent, reducing inter-pixel spacing.

The image processor also boasts a 'super-resolution' feature which increases the quality of standard definition sources, such as DVDs.

There are also five different colour modes to suit a variety of environments.

The EH-R4000 can be controlled over a network while the remotes of both projectors can also operate other equipment, such as Blu-ray players.

Image to follow.