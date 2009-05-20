BenQ unveils £500 GP1 mini LED projector

BenQ has unveiled its latest mini LED projector, with the lamp-less, PC-less GP1 mini arriving in June for £499.

The 640g projector is apparently compatible with most mass storage devices, including phones, cameras and PDAs.

80 inches

The GP1 can deliver images up to 80 inches in size, has a 2w speaker and headphone jack, and BenQ state that it is 'terrific for taking on holiday, to sleepovers, to family functions, or just around the house.'

The more detailed specs say that the GP1 gives a 15 to 80-inch image in 4:3 native format - with 16:9 as a selectable option - and has auto play modes, auto keystone, auto search, and wall colour correction.

Connectivity includes D-Sub, Composite and USB inputs, and PC audio output.